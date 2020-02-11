Log in
ViacomCBS Inc.

VIACOMCBS INC.

(VIAC)
ViacomCBS : CEO Bob Bakish to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

02/11/2020 | 04:11pm EST

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) today announced that Bob Bakish, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a question and answer session during the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. PT, 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Investors homepage of ViacomCBS’ website (ir.viacbs.com). A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section of ViacomCBS’ Investors website.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry’s most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions for partners on five continents.

For more information about ViacomCBS, please visit www.viacbs.com and follow @ViacomCBS on social platforms.

VIAC-IR



Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28 347 M
EBIT 2019 5 405 M
Net income 2019 3 899 M
Debt 2019 16 006 M
Yield 2019 2,21%
P/E ratio 2019 6,20x
P/E ratio 2020 5,86x
EV / Sales2019 1,31x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
Capitalization 21 233 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 46,50  $
Last Close Price 34,21  $
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shari Ellen Redstone Non-Executive Chairman
Christina Spade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Linda M. Griego Independent Director
Robert N. Klieger Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIACOMCBS INC.-18.49%21 244
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-2.50%248 783
COMCAST CORPORATION-0.69%200 804
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP2.80%15 658
FORMULA ONE GROUP3.12%10 889
ITV PLC-10.60%7 169
