ViacomCBS : Comedy Central Doubles Down on Adult Animation With a Reimagined “Beavis and Butt-Head”

07/01/2020 | 12:26pm EDT

The Gen X defining leads are back and entering a whole new Gen Z world

New deal with Mike Judge and 3 Arts Entertainment includes additional shows and specials

*High res image here

Comedy Central today announced an expansive deal with Emmy® Award-winning Mike Judge to reimagine MTV’s seminal, Gen X-defining “Beavis and Butt-Head,” as well as additional spin-offs and specials.

Launched in 1993, “Beavis and Butt-Head” quickly became a force in pop culture and started a television revolution with its pure, unadulterated, satirical commentary on youth and adolescence. Centered around two teenage couch potatoes, “Beavis” and “Butt-Head,” the unprecedented concept immediately became part of the vernacular in a way no other adult animated series had before. Known for tackling social issues including teen obesity, workers’ rights and media trends, the show connected with an entire generation, laying claim as one of the most innovative series in the modern-day zeitgeist.

In this new iteration, “Beavis” and “Butt-head” are entering a whole new Gen Z world.

Comedy Central has ordered two seasons of the new series with meta-themes relatable to both new and old fans - Gen X parents and their Gen Z kids.

Judge is set to write, produce and provide voice over for both iconic characters.

“We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on Adult Animation at Comedy Central,” says Chris McCarthy, President of Entertainment & Youth Group. “Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own.”

"It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again,” said Judge.

The deal marks a homecoming for Judge after going on to create other landmark series including “Silicon Valley” and “King of the Hill,” and movies like "Office Space" and "Idiocracy" among others. “Beavis and Butt-Head” marks a return to animation as he looks to recreate a cultural dialogue for a new generation, giving familiar fans and new audiences alike the chance to experience and laugh with America’s favorite animated duo.


© Business Wire 2020
