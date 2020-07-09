Log in
ViacomCBS Inc. : to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 6, 2020

07/09/2020 | 04:11pm EDT

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) announced today that on Thursday, August 6, 2020, it will issue financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2020. The company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET), following the release of its earnings materials.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Investors homepage of ViacomCBS’ website (ir.viacomcbs.com) beginning at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on August 6. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 877-451-6152 (domestic) or 201-389-0879 (international). Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call.

An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on August 6 in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section of ViacomCBS’ Investors home page, and at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) using PIN number 13705573.

The earnings release and any other information related to the call will be accessible on the Investors home page of ViacomCBS’ website.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry’s most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions for partners on five continents.

For more information about ViacomCBS, please visit www.viacomcbs.com and follow @ViacomCBS on social platforms.

VIAC-IR


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 259 M - -
Net income 2020 2 046 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 324 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,79x
Yield 2020 4,20%
Capitalization 14 216 M 14 216 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 23 990
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart VIACOMCBS INC.
Duration : Period :
ViacomCBS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIACOMCBS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 24,64 $
Last Close Price 22,92 $
Spread / Highest target 149%
Spread / Average Target 7,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shari Ellen Redstone Non-Executive Chairman
Christina Spade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip R. Wiser Chief Technology Officer
Linda M. Griego Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIACOMCBS INC.-45.32%14 216
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-19.34%210 719
COMCAST CORPORATION-11.63%181 380
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-27.90%10 936
FORMULA ONE GROUP-27.27%7 673
ORIENTAL PEARL GROUP CO., LTD13.78%5 178
