Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ViacomCBS Inc.    VIAC

VIACOMCBS INC.

(VIAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ViacomCBS Posts Loss as It Prepares Streaming Push -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 02:48am EST

By Dave Sebastian and Benjamin Mullin

ViacomCBS Inc. reported a loss in the final quarter of last year as Viacom completed its merger with sister company CBS and prepared to compete with the likes of Netflix Inc. in the increasingly crowded arena of online streaming video.

In its first earnings report since the merger closed, ViacomCBS posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $258 million, or 42 cents a share, compared with a profit of $887 million, or $1.44 a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were 97 cents a share.

Analysts polled by FactSet had expected earnings of $1.32 a share, or $1.41 a share on an adjusted basis.

Revenue fell 3% to $6.87 billion from the prior year as content-licensing revenue fell 11% to $1.28 billion. Analysts were looking for revenue of $7.34 billion.

Shares of the company slumped 18% on Thursday.

The company also said it is targeting $750 million in cost cuts for the year, revising its guidance upward from $500 million.

The company's advertising revenue fell 2% to $3.03 billion, and its publishing and theatrical revenues also declined. Its affiliate revenue rose 1% to $2.13 billion, fueled by growth in reverse compensation, retransmission and subscription-streaming revenue that offset declines in pay TV.

ViacomCBS said it had $1.6 billion in U.S. streaming video revenue last year and finished the year with 11 million U.S. streaming subscribers, marking the first time that the company has broken out its online video results in detail.

ViacomCBS plans to court additional subscribers with an expanded version of CBS All Access, which will include content from across the company's cable networks, including Nickelodeon, MTV and VH1. The company's video-streaming services include CBS All Access, Showtime and BET+.

On an earnings conference call, ViacomCBS Chief Executive Bob Bakish said the company will offer three main streaming services to maximize revenue from online video. Pluto TV, the company's ad-supported service, will be the cheapest option for consumers. The most expensive option will be anchored by Showtime, ViacomCBS's premium cable and streaming service. In the middle will be the expanded version of CBS All Access, which will include more than 30,000 episodes of TV and about 1,000 movies.

"We believe this strategy of free, broad pay and premium pay is where the market will go," Mr. Bakish said.

Mr. Bakish predicted during the call that the company would have 16 million paid U.S. video-streaming subscribers and Pluto TV would have about 30 million monthly active users by the end of the year.

Also on the call, Mr. Bakish said that the company plans to use its combined financial resources to strike a rights deal with the National Football League, an agreement that would secure one of the last remaining staples of linear TV viewership for years to come.

The company's CBS Sports and sports-betting operator William Hill US this month agreed to a multiyear deal that would enable the gambling company to seek new customers among the media giant's audience.

ViacomCBS has named George Cheeks, a top executive at Comcast Corp.'s NBCUniversal, to succeed Joe Ianniello as head of CBS-branded assets. Mr. Cheeks will assume his role March 23. Mr. Ianniello, who was interim CEO of CBS before it merged with Viacom in December, will be departing the company.

The company late last year said it was acquiring a 49% stake in movie and television production company Miramax Pictures from BeIN Media Group for $375 million as ViacomCBS looks to broaden its programming holdings and put more content online. Miramax was founded in 1979 by brothers Harvey and Bob Weinstein. Harvey Weinstein, who later left to form the Weinstein Co., faces a series of sexual-assault allegations and has been charged with rape, criminal sexual act and two counts of predatory sexual assault.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com and Benjamin Mullin at Benjamin.Mullin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION 0.11% 46.02 Delayed Quote.2.33%
NETFLIX, INC. -0.05% 386 Delayed Quote.19.35%
VIACOM INC. 3.20% 24.22 Delayed Quote.0.00%
VIACOMCBS INC. -17.89% 29.29 Delayed Quote.-30.21%
WILLIAM HILL 1.23% 189.8 Delayed Quote.0.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VIACOMCBS INC.
02:48aViacomCBS Posts Loss as It Prepares Streaming Push -- WSJ
DJ
02/20VIACOMCBS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Fi..
AQ
02/20ViacomCBS Posts Loss as It Unveils Streaming Plans -- 4th Update
DJ
02/20BET NETWORKS : Announces Multi-Phased Social Impact Campaign, #ReclaimYourVote, ..
BU
02/20VIACOMCBS : CBS streaming service to grow with Viacom, Paramount videos
AQ
02/20ViacomCBS Posts Loss as It Unveils Streaming Plans -- 3rd Update
DJ
02/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Musical chairs
02/20ViacomCBS Posts Loss as It Unveils Streaming Plans -- 2nd Update
DJ
02/20ViacomCBS Posts Loss -- Update
DJ
02/20ViacomCBS Posts Loss
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29 636 M
EBIT 2020 5 723 M
Net income 2020 3 591 M
Debt 2020 16 823 M
Yield 2020 2,77%
P/E ratio 2020 5,01x
P/E ratio 2021 4,70x
EV / Sales2020 1,18x
EV / Sales2021 1,08x
Capitalization 18 243 M
Chart VIACOMCBS INC.
Duration : Period :
ViacomCBS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIACOMCBS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 47,02  $
Last Close Price 29,29  $
Spread / Highest target 163%
Spread / Average Target 60,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shari Ellen Redstone Non-Executive Chairman
Christina Spade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Linda M. Griego Independent Director
Robert N. Klieger Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIACOMCBS INC.-30.21%18 243
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-2.30%255 108
COMCAST CORPORATION2.33%209 303
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP4.32%15 839
FORMULA ONE GROUP1.84%10 778
RTL GROUP-0.82%7 264
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group