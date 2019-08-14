GES : Achieves J.D. Power Certification for Chat and Phone Channels

GES National Servicenter® recognized for providing an ”Outstanding Customer Service Experience”

GES, a global, full-service provider for live events, is delighted to announce that for the 11th year in a row, the GES National Servicenter® achieved J.D. Power Certification for Phone support, and successfully earned certification for Chat. These significant distinctions are through J.D. Power Associates Certified Customer Service ProgramsSM and acknowledge a steadfast commitment by the GES National Servicenter operations to provide “An Outstanding Customer Service Experience” for Phone and Chat support.

In both phone and chat, GES exceeded the benchmark of a detailed audit of 40 practices including courtesy, knowledge, and concern for the caller’s issue, as well as recruiting, training, employee engagement, management roles/responsibilities, and quality assurance capabilities. J.D. Power also conducted 400 in-depth satisfaction surveys with customers who recently contacted the GES National Servicenter, located at its Las Vegas headquarters.

“I am extremely proud of our team and their enthusiastic commitment to service excellence,” said GES Executive Vice President of Global Marketing Wendy Gibson. “Providing our clients with industry-leading customer service is a top priority, and we are honored to have achieved J.D. Power phone certification for the 11th straight year, and are thrilled to also have earned the Chat channel certification. Chat certification is just one example of how GES is fully committed to continuously transforming the service experience to meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

“Congratulations to GES on a very rare achievement: being certified for providing an outstanding customer experience in their phone channel and in their chat channel simultaneously,” said Mark Miller, practice leader, customer service advisory at J.D. Power. “GES obviously has staying power and is dedicated to providing great customer service as evidenced by their 11th consecutive phone certification, and to see them extend best practices to their chat channel and achieve certification there for the first time is noteworthy.”

For certification status, a contact center must also perform within the top 20 percent of customer service scores as benchmarked by J.D. Power. These customer satisfaction benchmarks are cross-industry and include the customer service representatives’ courtesy, knowledge, and concern for the customer, as well as promptness in speaking to a person, and timely resolution of the problem or request.

Launched by J.D. Power in 2004 to evaluate overall customer satisfaction with live phone interactions and to help organizations in various industries increase their efficiency and effectiveness by establishing and continually updating leading practices for handling service calls, the Certified Customer Service Program certifies the live phone channel, the IVR self-service channel, and the chat channel. For more information, please visit JDPower.com.

The GES National Servicenter is open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT. Customers may speak to a knowledgeable representative by telephone at 1.800.475.2098 or through live chat. For more information, visit us at ges.com.

About GES

GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading shows and brands, including Mary Kay, Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE, and Canadian International Auto Show. GES’ National Servicenter® has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for 11th year in a row and is the first company to earn Chat channel certification. In addition, for the 10th year in a row, Ad Age has named GES as one of the Nation’s Largest Experiential/Event Marketing Agency Networks. For more information visit www.ges.com.

