VIAD CORP

(VVI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/06 01:20:59 pm
64.195 USD   +0.20%
GES : and EventMB Release Event Storytelling Playbook
BU
06/06VIAD CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/28VIAD CORP : to Expand Its Pursuit Business
BU
GES : and EventMB Release Event Storytelling Playbook

06/06/2019 | 12:49pm EDT

Report covers the power of storytelling for content marketing, attendee learnings and channeling the attendee experience

GES, a global full-service provider for live events, partnered with EventMB Studio on the Event Storytelling Playbook. The report provides insights for event planners, exhibitors and general marketers on getting more business by leveraging the power of stories.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005673/en/

Report provides insights for event planners, exhibitors and general marketers on getting more busine ...

Report provides insights for event planners, exhibitors and general marketers on getting more business by leveraging the power of stories. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Storytelling Playbook examines:

  • What are stories and why do they work?
    • Understand how a story-based event is an immersive, persuasive experience
  • Why does storytelling matter?
    • Gain insight into how storytelling is content marketing applied to your attendee experience
  • How to tell a good story
    • Discover four tips to make sure your story resonates
  • A business case for storytelling
    • Learn a six-point plan for resonating with your audience
  • Lessons in storytelling from Hollywood and Madison Avenue
    • Explore techniques used by Hollywood and Madison Avenue to make your stories more powerful

Storytelling is the secret weapon to having more engaged attendees and eventually more successful experiences and activations. To learn more, download your copy of the Event Storytelling Playbook, here. In addition, Event professionals can earn one CE Credit from the Event Storytelling Playbook. EventMB is a CMP Preferred Provider accredited by the Events Industry Council.

About GES

GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. With operations around the world including Europe, North America, and the Middle East, GES partners with leading shows and brands, including the Spring Fair Birmingham, IDEX, Ipex, ADIPEC, CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE, MAGIC Pfizer, Bell Helicopter, Warner Bros. and WorldSkills. GES’ National Servicenter® has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for the past 10 years, and for the 10th year in a row, Ad Age has named GES as one of the Nation’s Largest Experiential/Event Marketing Agency Networks. For more information visit www.ges.com.

About EventMB Studio

EventMB Studio is a boutique content marketing service that produces top quality digital content assets for market leaders in the event and hospitality industry. EventMB Studio is powered by EventMB.com, the most influential website in the meeting and event industry. Founded in 2007, EventMB has been widely referenced as the go-to resource for innovative event professionals wanting to learn more about trends in the event planning industry. EventMB releases industry reports and intelligence about event technology, social media, and engagement at events. For more information visit www.eventmanagerblog.com.


© Business Wire 2019
