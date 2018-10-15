GES : and ON Services Invite IMEX America Attendees to Experience the Idea Gallery

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GES, a global experiential marketing partner to many of the world's leading companies, and ON Services , a GES company and leading national provider of live event audio visual services, invite attendees to make their time at IMEX America count by visiting its Idea Gallery in booth #A3521. Attendees are invited to take GES' Genius Survey and find out their genius/artist type - a wild child like Warhol, part art and science like da Vinci or analytical and imaginative like Einstein.

"GES is proud to partner with IMEX to produce IMEX America, and we look forward to sharing how we create brilliant experiences for our clients," said GES EVP of Global Marketing, Wendy Gibson. "We recognize the pressure that meeting professionals feel to bring the next big idea, and we've created a space to spark new ideas – welcome to the Idea Gallery in booth #A3521."

GES is also presenting an educational session: Show Organizers and the Official Service Contractor Working Together to Create Engaging Experiences on October 17 from 2-2:30 p.m. The session will take place on the exhibit floor.

GES is proud to sponsor the #IMEXrun. GES shares its commitment to sustainable events through participation in the IMEX America Legacy Wall, where GES highlights its Legacy story of sustainability as the first and only global full-service provider to earn APEX/ASTM Level 2 Certification and ISO 20121. Whether planning a corporate event, user conference, congress or trade show, GES is a trusted consultative strategic partner. Visit the GES team in booth #A3521.

GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading shows brands, including Pfizer, Merck, Bell, Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE, and Canadian International Auto Show. GES' National Servicenter® has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for the 10th year in a row, and for the ninth year in a row, Ad Age has named GES as one of the Nation's Largest Experiential/Event Marketing Agency Networks. For more information visit www.ges.com.

ON Services is a leading national provider of live event audio visual services that include AV design, lighting, projection mapping and scenic design services. ON Services provides production services to more than 800 clients, including agency partners, major corporations such as Coca-Cola, INFOR and Ace Hardware. ON Site, a division of ON Services, provides in-house audio-visual and technology services to venues and hotels across the United States. ON Site serves leading venue and hotel brand properties including Hilton, Marriott, Renaissance, Embassy Suites, Sheraton and Crowne Plaza. For more information, visit www.onservices.com .

