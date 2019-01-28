Log in
News Summary

ON Services : Welcomes Two Experienced Event Industry Professionals to Leadership Team

01/28/2019 | 09:02am EST

ON Services, a GES company and leading full-service audio visual provider supporting live event productions, announced the hiring of Jeffrey C. Byrne as senior vice president of sales and Stan Egerson as national operations director, both newly created roles.

Byrne will lead the ON Services sales team and is supported by Jeffory Marker, vice president of sales account management, and Bob Koors, vice president of new business development. Byrne has more than 15 years of sales leadership experience and a combined 30 years in the live events and trade show industry. Most recently, he was the chief revenue officer for SmartSource Rentals.

Egerson will lead ON Services’ National Operations team, focused on the management of inventory, logistics, and DOT compliance/safety components. Egerson brings decades in the audio visual industry including roles in product management, purchasing and as director of operations.

Byrne and Egerson will report to ON Services Brent Milner, executive vice president of ON Services.

“We want to be our clients’ most trusted resource for delivering their critical marketing, informational and educational experiences through engaging live events,” said Milner. “In adding Jeffrey and Stan to the ON Services team, we’re adding strong leadership to drive this objective. Together they bring more than 50 years’ experience in the events industry and proven records of accomplishment in sales and operations. This team will lead efforts to drive growth and operational excellence in our corporate staging and association business, while continuing to deliver the great client experience for which we’re known.”

About ON Services

ON Services, a GES company, is a leading national provider of live event audio visual production, encompassing audio, video, lighting, and scenic design services in support of keynote delivery, breakout/training sessions, exhibits and special events around the world. ON Services provides production services to more than 800 clients including agency partners, major corporations such as Coca-Cola, INFOR, and World Financial Group. For more information, visit www.onservices.com.

About GES

GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading shows brands, including Pfizer, Merck, Bell, Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE, and Canadian International Auto Show. GES’ National Servicenter® has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for the 10th year in a row, and for the ninth year in a row, Ad Age has named GES as one of the Nation’s Largest Experiential/Event Marketing Agency Networks. For more information visit www.ges.com.


© Business Wire 2019
