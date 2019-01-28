ON Services : Welcomes Two Experienced Event Industry Professionals to Leadership Team

ON
Services, a GES
company and leading full-service audio visual provider supporting live
event productions, announced the hiring of Jeffrey C. Byrne as senior
vice president of sales and Stan Egerson as national operations
director, both newly created roles.
Byrne will lead the ON Services sales team and is supported by Jeffory
Marker, vice president of sales account management, and Bob Koors, vice
president of new business development. Byrne has more than 15 years of
sales leadership experience and a combined 30 years in the live events
and trade show industry. Most recently, he was the chief revenue officer
for SmartSource Rentals.
Egerson will lead ON Services’ National Operations team, focused on the
management of inventory, logistics, and DOT compliance/safety
components. Egerson brings decades in the audio visual industry
including roles in product management, purchasing and as director of
operations.
Byrne and Egerson will report to ON Services Brent Milner, executive
vice president of ON Services.
“We want to be our clients’ most trusted resource for delivering their
critical marketing, informational and educational experiences through
engaging live events,” said Milner. “In adding Jeffrey and Stan to the
ON Services team, we’re adding strong leadership to drive this
objective. Together they bring more than 50 years’ experience in the
events industry and proven records of accomplishment in sales and
operations. This team will lead efforts to drive growth and operational
excellence in our corporate staging and association business, while
continuing to deliver the great client experience for which we’re known.”
About ON Services
ON Services, a GES company, is a leading national provider of live event
audio visual production, encompassing audio, video, lighting, and scenic
design services in support of keynote delivery, breakout/training
sessions, exhibits and special events around the world. ON Services
provides production services to more than 800 clients including agency
partners, major corporations such as Coca-Cola, INFOR, and World
Financial Group. For more information, visit www.onservices.com.
About GES
GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider
for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences,
congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide
range of services, including official show services, audio visual,
cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services,
and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES
partners with leading shows brands, including Pfizer, Merck, Bell,
Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE, and Canadian
International Auto Show. GES’ National Servicenter® has been recognized
with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call
Center Program℠ for the 10th year in a row, and for the ninth
year in a row, Ad Age has named GES as one of the Nation’s Largest
Experiential/Event Marketing Agency Networks. For more information visit www.ges.com.
