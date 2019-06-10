Viad Corp : Completes Majority Investment in Mountain Park Lodges

Viad
Corp (NYSE: VVI)
announced today that it has completed the acquisition of a 60 percent
equity stake in Mountain Park Lodges’ group of seven hotels and an
undeveloped land parcel ideally situated in Jasper National Park.
Following receipt of approvals by Parks Canada, the transaction closed
on June 8, 2019.
Steve Moster, Viad's president and chief executive officer, said, "We
are excited to welcome the properties and staff of Mountain Park Lodges
to our collection of outstanding experiences within Pursuit. They are a
perfect fit with our existing travel experiences in Jasper and Banff
National Parks. The combination of Mountain Park Lodges' 735 guest
rooms, which represents 31 percent of the bed base in the Jasper market,
and our three nearby attractions will enable us to offer a compelling
package of accommodations and activities for our guests in Jasper.”
Located in and around the authentic mountain town of Jasper, Alberta,
and surrounded by the pristine Canadian Rockies, the seven Mountain Park
Lodges properties include: Sawridge Inn and Conference Centre (152 guest
rooms); Pyramid Lake Resort (62 guest rooms); The Crimson Hotel (99
guest rooms); Chateau Jasper (119 guest rooms); Pocahontas Cabins (57
guest rooms); Marmot Lodge (107 guest rooms); and Lobstick Lodge (139
guest rooms).
This collection of unique properties will complement Pursuit’s current
experiences in Jasper National Park, which include the Columbia Icefield
Adventure, Columbia Icefield Skywalk and Glacier View Lodge, dining and
boat tour adventures at Maligne Lake, and the recently launched Maligne
Canyon Wilderness Kitchen.
We paid $99 million Canadian dollars for our 60 percent equity stake in
the Mountain Park Lodges properties, which was financed through our
revolving credit facility. As majority owner of these properties, we
will consolidate 100 percent of their results into Viad’s financial
statements and record noncontrolling interest expense related to the 40
percent owners’ share of the income. During 2019, we expect to record
revenue of $16 million to $18 million and adjusted segment EBITDA* of $9
million to $10 million, expressed in U.S. Dollars and inclusive of the
non-controlling owners’ share, related to the Mountain Park Lodges
properties. We expect adjusted segment EBITDA attributable to Viad
shareholders to be in the range of $5.5 million to $6.5 million during
2019 and in the range of $7.5 million to $8.5 million in 2020.
*Adjusted segment EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer
to the end of this press release for important disclosures regarding
this measure.
About Viad
Viad (NYSE: VVI) generates revenue and shareholder value through two
business units: GES and Pursuit. GES is a global, full-service live
events company offering a comprehensive range of services to the world's
leading brands and event organizers. Pursuit is a collection of
inspiring and unforgettable travel experiences in Alaska, Montana, the
Canadian Rockies, Vancouver, Reykjavik (opening in July 2019), and Las
Vegas (opening in 2021) that includes attractions, lodges and hotels,
and sightseeing tours that connect guests with iconic places. Our
business strategy focuses on providing superior experiential services to
our customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to our
shareholders. Viad is an S&P SmallCap 600 company. For more information,
visit www.viad.com.
About Mountain Park Lodges
Mountain Park Lodges is a collection of seven hotel properties located
in and around the authentic mountain town of Jasper, Alberta. Uniquely
positioned in the heart of Jasper National Park, the town is surrounded
by some of the most gorgeous protected wilderness in the world and
Mountain Park Lodges' portfolio of experiences enable visitors to stay
and explore these pristine mountain parks. For more information about
Mountain Park Lodges, visit www.mpljasper.com.
