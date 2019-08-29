Log in
Viad Corp : Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/29/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

The Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share on Viad common stock. The dividend is payable October 1, 2019, to stockholders of record on September 13, 2019.

About Viad

Viad (NYSE: VVI) generates revenue and shareholder value through two businesses: GES and Pursuit. GES is a global, full-service live events company offering a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and event organizers. Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable travel experiences in Alaska, Montana, the Canadian Rockies, Vancouver, Reykjavik (opening in Summer 2019), Las Vegas (opening in 2021) and Toronto (opening in 2022) that includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing tours that connect guests with iconic places. Viad is an S&P SmallCap 600 company. For more information, visit www.viad.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 357 M
EBIT 2019 95,5 M
Net income 2019 44,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,62%
P/E ratio 2019 29,5x
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,97x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,87x
Capitalization 1 314 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 82,50  $
Last Close Price 64,67  $
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Walter Moster President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard H. Dozer Chairman
Ellen Marie Ingersoll Chief Financial Officer
Rick Britton Chief Information Officer
Robert E. Munzenrider Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIAD CORP29.11%1 314
OMNICOM GROUP2.95%16 445
WPP GROUP12.31%14 680
PUBLICIS GROUPE-13.98%11 312
HEDY HOLDING CO., LTD.--.--%10 796
DENTSU INC-23.43%9 573
