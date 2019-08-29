Viad Corp : Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share on Viad common stock. The dividend is payable October 1, 2019, to stockholders of record on September 13, 2019.

About Viad

