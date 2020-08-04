Viad Corp : Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Moster and Chief Financial Officer Ellen Ingersoll will host a teleconference with investors and analysts to review second quarter 2020 results and provide an update on the business and its liquidity. They will be joined by President of Pursuit David Barry. Our call will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 9 a.m. (Eastern Time). We will issue a press release outlining our financial results and liquidity update on that date and will also post it on our website at www.viad.com prior to the call.

Conference Call Details

To join the live teleconference, please call (833) 513-0557 and enter the passcode 5064298 or access the webcast through our website. A replay will be available for a limited time at (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and enter the passcode 5064298 or visit our website and link to a replay of the webcast.

About Viad

Viad (NYSE: VVI) generates revenue and shareholder value through two businesses: Pursuit and GES. Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable travel experiences in Alaska, Montana, the Canadian Rockies, Vancouver, and Reykjavik, with new experiences in development in Las Vegas and Toronto. Pursuit’s collection of experiences includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing tours that connect guests with iconic places. GES is a global, full-service live events company offering a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and event organizers. Our business strategy focuses on providing superior experiential services to our customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to our shareholders. Viad is an S&P SmallCap 600 company. For more information, visit www.viad.com.

