VIAD CORP

(VVI)
Viad Corp : Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

08/04/2020 | 12:13pm EDT

Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Moster and Chief Financial Officer Ellen Ingersoll will host a teleconference with investors and analysts to review second quarter 2020 results and provide an update on the business and its liquidity. They will be joined by President of Pursuit David Barry. Our call will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 9 a.m. (Eastern Time). We will issue a press release outlining our financial results and liquidity update on that date and will also post it on our website at www.viad.com prior to the call.

Conference Call Details

To join the live teleconference, please call (833) 513-0557 and enter the passcode 5064298 or access the webcast through our website. A replay will be available for a limited time at (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and enter the passcode 5064298 or visit our website and link to a replay of the webcast.

About Viad

Viad (NYSE: VVI) generates revenue and shareholder value through two businesses: Pursuit and GES. Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable travel experiences in Alaska, Montana, the Canadian Rockies, Vancouver, and Reykjavik, with new experiences in development in Las Vegas and Toronto. Pursuit’s collection of experiences includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing tours that connect guests with iconic places. GES is a global, full-service live events company offering a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and event organizers. Our business strategy focuses on providing superior experiential services to our customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to our shareholders. Viad is an S&P SmallCap 600 company. For more information, visit www.viad.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 792 M - -
Net income 2020 -55,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,33x
Yield 2020 0,68%
Capitalization 300 M 300 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,38x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 5 361
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart VIAD CORP
Duration : Period :
Viad Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIAD CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 38,00 $
Last Close Price 14,69 $
Spread / Highest target 234%
Spread / Average Target 159%
Spread / Lowest Target 83,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Walter Moster President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard H. Dozer Chairman
Ellen Marie Ingersoll Chief Financial Officer
Richard Britton Chief Information Officer
Robert E. Munzenrider Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIAD CORP-78.24%300
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-3.83%12 448
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-33.72%11 538
WPP GROUP-44.40%9 406
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-29.81%7 894
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-20.26%7 182
