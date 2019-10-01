Viad Corp : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Moster and Chief Financial Officer Ellen Ingersoll will host a teleconference with investors and analysts to review 2019 third quarter results. Our call will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 5 p.m. (Eastern Time). We will issue a press release outlining our financial results and outlook on that date and will also post it on our website at www.viad.com prior to the call.

To join the live teleconference dial toll-free (877) 917-8933 passcode "Viad" or access the webcast through our website. A replay will be available for a limited time at (888) 667-5782 or (402) 220-6425 (a passcode is not required) or visit the website and link to a replay of the webcast.

About Viad

Viad (NYSE: VVI) generates revenue and shareholder value through two businesses: GES and Pursuit. GES is a global, full-service live events company offering a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and event organizers. Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable travel experiences in Alaska, Montana, the Canadian Rockies, Vancouver, Reykjavik, Las Vegas (opening in 2021) and Toronto (opening in 2022) that includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing tours that connect guests with iconic places. Viad is an S&P SmallCap 600 company. For more information, visit www.viad.com.

