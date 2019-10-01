Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Viad Corp    VVI

VIAD CORP

(VVI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Viad Corp : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 05:27pm EDT

Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Moster and Chief Financial Officer Ellen Ingersoll will host a teleconference with investors and analysts to review 2019 third quarter results. Our call will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 5 p.m. (Eastern Time). We will issue a press release outlining our financial results and outlook on that date and will also post it on our website at www.viad.com prior to the call.

To join the live teleconference dial toll-free (877) 917-8933 passcode "Viad" or access the webcast through our website. A replay will be available for a limited time at (888) 667-5782 or (402) 220-6425 (a passcode is not required) or visit the website and link to a replay of the webcast.

About Viad

Viad (NYSE: VVI) generates revenue and shareholder value through two businesses: GES and Pursuit. GES is a global, full-service live events company offering a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and event organizers. Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable travel experiences in Alaska, Montana, the Canadian Rockies, Vancouver, Reykjavik, Las Vegas (opening in 2021) and Toronto (opening in 2022) that includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing tours that connect guests with iconic places. Viad is an S&P SmallCap 600 company. For more information, visit www.viad.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIAD CORP
05:27pVIAD CORP : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call
BU
09/25VIAD : ON Services Welcomes Two Experienced Event Industry Professionals
BU
09/17GES : Canada Appointed Official General Services Provider for the Edmonton EXPO ..
BU
09/12VIAD CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/29VIAD CORP : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
08/14GES : Achieves J.D. Power Certification for Chat and Phone Channels
BU
08/07VIAD : Metro Toronto Convention Centre Selects GES Canada as its Official Prefer..
BU
08/02VIAD : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
07/25VIAD : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25VIAD CORP : Announces Plans for Two New Pursuit Attractions
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 357 M
EBIT 2019 95,5 M
Net income 2019 44,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,60%
P/E ratio 2019 30,5x
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,01x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,91x
Capitalization 1 364 M
Chart VIAD CORP
Duration : Period :
Viad Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIAD CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 82,50  $
Last Close Price 66,73  $
Spread / Highest target 27,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Walter Moster President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard H. Dozer Chairman
Ellen Marie Ingersoll Chief Financial Officer
Richard Britton Chief Information Officer
Robert E. Munzenrider Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIAD CORP34.06%1 364
OMNICOM GROUP6.91%17 032
WPP GROUP20.25%15 801
PUBLICIS GROUPE-9.90%11 658
HEDY HOLDING CO., LTD.--.--%10 780
DENTSU INC.-18.42%9 923
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group