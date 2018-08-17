Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Viad Corp    VVI

VIAD CORP (VVI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/16 10:02:01 pm
60.55 USD   +0.67%
05:05aVIAD CORP : to Present at the 2018 Midwest IDEAS Conference
BU
08/07GES : Achieves J.D. Power Certification for the 10th Year in a Row
PR
07/27VIAD : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Viad Corp : to Present at the 2018 Midwest IDEAS Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 05:05am CEST

Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) today announced that Steve Moster, president and chief executive officer of Viad, is scheduled to present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday, August 30, 2018.

Moster’s presentation will begin at 1:10 p.m. Central Time and will be available by audio webcast on Viad’s website at http://www.viad.com/investors. Interested parties should log on to the website 15 minutes prior to the presentation time to register for the event and download any necessary software.

The presentation materials will be available on Viad’s website http://www.viad.com/investors by 7:00 a.m. Central Time on the morning of August 30th.

About Viad

Viad (NYSE: VVI) generates revenue and shareholder value through two business units: GES and Pursuit. GES is a global, full-service live events company offering a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and event organizers. Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable travel experiences in Alaska, Glacier National Park, Banff, Jasper and Vancouver that includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing tours that connect guests with iconic places. Viad is an S&P SmallCap 600 company. For more information, visit www.viad.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIAD CORP
05:05aVIAD CORP : to Present at the 2018 Midwest IDEAS Conference
BU
08/07GES : Achieves J.D. Power Certification for the 10th Year in a Row
PR
08/06VIAD : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
07/27VIAD : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26VIAD CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/26VIAD CORP : Delivers Solid 2018 Second Quarter Results
BU
07/19GES : Adds Three Experienced Marketers
PR
07/09VIAD CORP : Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Call
BU
06/29VIAD : Banff’s Mount Royal Hotel Reopens After 2016 Fire
BU
06/14GES : Events Recognized by MAXI Awards and Ad Age
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/26Viad Corp (VVI) CEO Steve Moster on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
07/26Viad beats by $0.09, misses on revenue 
07/25Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
05/17Viad declares $0.10 dividend 
04/26Viad's (VVI) CEO Steve Moster on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 329 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 54,6 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 22,07
P/E ratio 2019 20,18
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,92x
Capitalization 1 245 M
Chart VIAD CORP
Duration : Period :
Viad Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIAD CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 70,0 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven W. Moster President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard H. Dozer Chairman
Ellen M. Ingersoll Chief Financial Officer
Rick Britton Chief Information Officer
Robert E. Munzenrider Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIAD CORP9.30%1 245
WPP GROUP-4.44%19 996
OMNICOM GROUP-4.81%15 284
PUBLICIS GROUPE-1.08%14 682
DENTSU INC7.23%13 212
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-26.90%8 745
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.