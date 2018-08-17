Viad Corp : to Present at the 2018 Midwest IDEAS Conference

Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) today announced that Steve Moster, president and chief executive officer of Viad, is scheduled to present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday, August 30, 2018.

Moster’s presentation will begin at 1:10 p.m. Central Time and will be available by audio webcast on Viad’s website at http://www.viad.com/investors. Interested parties should log on to the website 15 minutes prior to the presentation time to register for the event and download any necessary software.

The presentation materials will be available on Viad’s website http://www.viad.com/investors by 7:00 a.m. Central Time on the morning of August 30th.

About Viad

Viad (NYSE: VVI) generates revenue and shareholder value through two business units: GES and Pursuit. GES is a global, full-service live events company offering a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and event organizers. Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable travel experiences in Alaska, Glacier National Park, Banff, Jasper and Vancouver that includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing tours that connect guests with iconic places. Viad is an S&P SmallCap 600 company. For more information, visit www.viad.com.

