Viad : GES Welcomes Dr. David Bell to CEIR Predict

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GES, a global full-service provider for live events, welcomes Dr. David Bell, an award-winning professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School and President of Idea Farm Ventures, to CEIR Predict. Bell's presentation, "Winning in a Digital Economy," will explore how the digital economy continues to change commerce and how the exhibition experience can be transformed to evolve and better connect with participants.

For the past twenty years, there has been exponential growth in digital tools and online participation. At the same time, the exhibition world has looked introspectively at how to evolve in this new climate. Digital is impactful, yet only goes so far. Physical marketplaces and live experiences have grown increasingly important as complements and accelerators to the online world.

"GES is excited for CEIR Predict attendees to hear from Dr. Bell on how they can leverage digital to combine community with profit," said GES EVP of Global Marketing Wendy Gibson. "Bell is an authority on digital strategy and unified commerce, and his presentation explores principles on attracting digital customers, and how to integrate physical and digital channels to drive growth and profit."

Bell is the author of Location is (Still) Everything and his studies focus on how the Internet and related technologies are used to search, shop and sell.

