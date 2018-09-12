Log in
Viad : GES Welcomes Dr. David Bell to CEIR Predict

09/12/2018 | 09:15pm CEST

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GES, a global full-service provider for live events, welcomes Dr. David Bell, an award-winning professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School and President of Idea Farm Ventures, to CEIR Predict. Bell's presentation, "Winning in a Digital Economy," will explore how the digital economy continues to change commerce and how the exhibition experience can be transformed to evolve and better connect with participants.

GES logo (PRNewsfoto/ON Services, a GES company)

For the past twenty years, there has been exponential growth in digital tools and online participation. At the same time, the exhibition world has looked introspectively at how to evolve in this new climate. Digital is impactful, yet only goes so far. Physical marketplaces and live experiences have grown increasingly important as complements and accelerators to the online world.

"GES is excited for CEIR Predict attendees to hear from Dr. Bell on how they can leverage digital to combine community with profit," said GES EVP of Global Marketing Wendy Gibson. "Bell is an authority on digital strategy and unified commerce, and his presentation explores principles on attracting digital customers, and how to integrate physical and digital channels to drive growth and profit."

Bell is the author of Location is (Still) Everything and his studies focus on how the Internet and related technologies are used to search, shop and sell.

About GES
GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading shows and brands, including Mary Kay, Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, CONEXPO-CON/AGG & IFPE, and Canadian International Auto Show. GES' National Servicenter® has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for the past 10 years, and for the ninth year in a row, Ad Age has named GES as one of the Nation's Largest Experiential/Event Marketing Agency Networks. For more information visit www.ges.com.

ABOUT CEIR
The Center for Exhibition Industry Research (CEIR) serves to advance the growth, awareness and value of exhibitions and other face-to-face marketing events by producing and delivering knowledge-based research tools that enable stakeholder organizations to enhance their ability to meet current and emerging customer needs, improve their business performance and strengthen their competitive position. For additional information, visit www.ceir.org.

Contact:
Detra Page
702.515.5627 
dpage@ges.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ges-welcomes-dr-david-bell-to-ceir-predict-300711564.html

SOURCE Global Experience Specialists


© PRNewswire 2018
