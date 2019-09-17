Log in
Yourgene Health : AGM Statement

09/17/2019 | 02:42am EDT

RNS Number : 5194M

Yourgene Health PLC

17 September 2019

Yourgene Health plc

("Yourgene" or the "Company")

AGM Statement

Manchester, UK - 17 September 2019: Yourgene (AIM: YGEN), a leading international molecular diagnostics group, will be holding its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 4:00pm today.

At the meeting, Adam Reynolds, Non-executive Chairman, will make the following statement:

I am pleased to chair Yourgene's 2019 AGM and to introduce our two new Non-executive Directors, Dr John Brown CBE and Jonathan Seaton, who both bring exceptional experience to the Board.

After a period of transformational change we have created a strong foundation which is delivering rapid growth in line with our expectations. The integration of Elucigene is progressing extremely well with strong cultural alignment within the combined teams and identified synergy savings of over £0.5m.

We now trade in over 60 countries and during August 2019 we secured our ﬁrst customer revenues from the USA. We have incorporated a US entity, Yourgene Health Inc, which now employs our ﬁrst US-based member of sta and provides Yourgene with a platform to grow this significant healthcare market in coming years.

We are broadening our product portfolio alongside our territory expansion. The development of our new NIPT product on the Illumina platform is on track for launch in early 2020 and our new chemo-toxicity diagnostic assay for our ﬁrst oncology product, DPYD, will be ocially launched at a Precision Medicine conference here in Manchester tomorrow. DPYD is a simple-to-use genotyping test that can identify patients with DPD deﬁciency, which can cause severe and sometimes lethal side eects for those cancer patients receiving certain chemotherapy treatments. The product launch opens up the oncology and pharmacogenomics segments and broader market potential for our diagnostic products for personalised medicine.

The Balance Sheet has been transformed over the past twelve months and with an experienced and motivated executive management team in place, supported by the additional high calibre Non-executives that have joined the board I am confident of the growth strategy we have set ourselves to deliver enhanced shareholder value.

After the formal business of the AGM has concluded the Company's CEO, Lyn Rees, will provide shareholders with a short presentation which will be available on the Company website later today: visit www.yourgene-health.com

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

Yourgene Health plc

Tel: +44 (0)161 667 1053

Lyn Rees, Chief Executive Officer

investors@yourgene-health.com

Barry Hextall, Chief Financial Officer

Joanne Cross, Director of Marketing

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880

(NOMAD)

Liam Murray / James Caithie / Ludovico

Lazzaretti

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Sole

Tel: +44 (0)20 7710 7600

Corporate Broker)

Nicholas Moore / Matthew Blawat / Ben

Maddison

Walbrook PR Ltd (Media and

Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or

Investor Relations)

yourgene@walbrookpr.com

Paul McManus / Lianne Cawthorne / Anna

Mob: 07980 541 893 / 07584 391 303 /

Dunphy

07876 741 001

About Yourgene Health

Yourgene Health is an international molecular diagnostics group which develops and commercialises genetic products and services. The group works in partnership with global leaders in DNA technology to advance diagnostic science.

Yourgene develops and commercialises simple and accurate molecular diagnostic solutions, primarily for reproductive health. The Group's products include non-invasive prenatal tests (NIPT) for Down's Syndrome and other genetic disorders, Cystic Fibrosis screening tests, invasive rapid aneuploidy tests, male infertility tests and genetic disease tests. Yourgene's commercial footprint is already established in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Our product development, research service and commercial capabilities extend across the lifecycle of genetic test development including regulatory submissions. Through our technical expertise and partnerships, Yourgene Health is also extending its genetic testing oering into oncology.

Yourgene Health is headquartered in Manchester, UK with offices in Taipei and Singapore, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker "YGEN". For more information, visit www.yourgene-health.comand follow us on twitter @Yourgene_Health.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Yourgene Health plc published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 06:41:03 UTC
