Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  ViaLogy plc       GB0031647653

VIALOGY PLC
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yourgene Health : Amendment to Share Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 03:41am EDT

RNS Number : 6113I

Yourgene Health PLC

12 August 2019

Yourgene Health plc

("Yourgene" or the "Company")

Amendment to Share Options

Manchester, UK - 12 August 2019: Yourgene Health (AIM : YGEN), the international molecular diagnostics group which commercialises genetic products and services, announces an amendment to existing share options held by certain Directors of the Company.

The existing share options below (issued 19 March 2014) have had their performance conditions modiﬁed so as to be aligned with other senior incentives:

Name

Existing options

Total number of

subject to

options held

amendment

Adam Reynolds

591,666

591,666

Nick Mustoe

591,666

591,666

The exercise price of these options has not been changed and remains at 10 pence.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For more information, please contact:

Tel: +44 (0)161 667

Yourgene Health plc

Lyn Rees, Chief Executive Officer

1053

Barry Hextall, Chief Financial Officer

Joanne Cross, Head of Marketing

investors@yourgene-health.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nomad)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7213

Liam Murray / James Caithie / Ludovico Lazzaretti

0880

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Corporate Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7710

Nicholas Moore / Matthew Blawat / Ben Maddison

7600

Walbrook PR Ltd (Media and Investor

Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or

Relations)

yourgene@walbrookpr.com

Paul McManus / Lianne Cawthorne / Anna

Mob: 07980 541 893 / 07584 391 303 /

Dunphy

07876 741 001

About Yourgene Health

Yourgene Health is an international molecular diagnostics group which develops and commercialises genetic products and services. The group works in partnership with global leaders in DNA technology to advance diagnostic science.

Yourgene develops and commercialises simple and accurate molecular diagnostic solutions, primarily for reproductive health. The Group's products include non-invasive prenatal tests (NIPT) for Down's Syndrome and other genetic disorders, Cystic Fibrosis screening tests, invasive rapid aneuploidy tests, male infertility tests and genetic disease tests. Yourgene's commercial footprint is already established in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Our product development, research service and commercial capabilities extend across the lifecycle of genetic test development including regulatory submissions. Through our technical expertise and partnerships, Yourgene Health is also extending its genetic testing offering into oncology.

Yourgene Health is headquartered in Manchester, UK with oces in Taipei and Singapore, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker "YGEN". For more information visit www.yourgene-health.comand follow us on twitter @Yourgene_Health.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHZKLFBKVFBBBF

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Yourgene Health plc published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 07:40:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIALOGY PLC
03:41aYOURGENE HEALTH : Amendment to Share Options
PU
07/10YOURGENE HEALTH : Final Results, Business Update and Director Change
PU
06/27YOURGENE HEALTH : Notice of Results
PU
06/24YOURGENE HEALTH : participates in key global conferences
PU
06/03YOURGENE HEALTH : Director's dealing
PU
06/03YOURGENE HEALTH : Issue of Share Options
PU
04/25YOURGENE HEALTH : Completion of Acquisition
PU
04/18YOURGENE HEALTH : Results of Placing and Subscription
PU
04/17YOURGENE HEALTH : Proposed Acquisition, Placing & Subscription
PU
04/17YOURGENE HEALTH : Appointment of Sole Corporate Broker
PU
More news
Chart VIALOGY PLC
Duration : Period :
ViaLogy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Lyn Fafydd Rees Chief Executive Officer
Adam Reynolds Non-Executive Chairman
Hsu Keng Hou Chief Operating Officer
Barry Kenneth Hextall Chief Financial Officer & Director
Bill Chang Chief Scientific Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIALOGY PLC0
ORACLE CORPORATION19.38%179 801
SAP AG22.03%142 408
INTUIT40.50%71 699
SERVICENOW INC48.17%49 456
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.47.14%20 260
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group