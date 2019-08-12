Yourgene Health : Amendment to Share Options

RNS Number : 6113I

Yourgene Health PLC

12 August 2019

Yourgene Health plc

("Yourgene" or the "Company")

Amendment to Share Options

Manchester, UK - 12 August 2019: Yourgene Health (AIM : YGEN), the international molecular diagnostics group which commercialises genetic products and services, announces an amendment to existing share options held by certain Directors of the Company.

The existing share options below (issued 19 March 2014) have had their performance conditions modiﬁed so as to be aligned with other senior incentives:

Name Existing options Total number of subject to options held amendment Adam Reynolds 591,666 591,666 Nick Mustoe 591,666 591,666

The exercise price of these options has not been changed and remains at 10 pence.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

