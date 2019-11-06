Log in
Yourgene Health : Capital Markets Day

11/06/2019 | 09:10am EST

RNS Number : 5184S

Yourgene Health PLC

06 November 2019

Yourgene Health plc

("Yourgene" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Capital Markets Day

Manchester, UK 6 November 2019: Yourgene (AIM: YGEN ), a leading international molecular diagnostics group, announces that it held a Capital Markets Day for analysts and institutional investors in London yesterday afternoon.

The Capital Markets Day provided an overview of Company strategy and featured presentations from the senior management team alongside a presentation from a Key Opinion Leader:

Presenters on the day included:

  • Lyn Rees, Chief Executive Officer
  • Hayden Jeffreys, Chief Operating Officer
  • Barry Hextall, Chief Financial Officer
  • Dr. Stephen Little, Founder and Vice Chair
  • Dr. Matthew C. Forman, Head of Bioinformatics & Software
  • Professor Basky Thilaganathan, Director, Fetal Medicine Unit and Clinical Lead, The SAFE test laboratory

The presentation made at the Capital Markets Day is available on the Company's website to download and a video of the presentation will be made available in due course here: https://www.yourgene-health.com/investors/company-information/investor-presentations

No new material information was disclosed.

Yourgene Health plc

Tel: +44 (0)161 667 1053

Lyn Rees, Chief Executive Officer

investors@yourgene-health.com

Barry Hextall, Chief Financial Officer

Joanne Cross, Director of Marketing

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Sole

Tel: +44 (0)20 7710 7600

Corporate Broker)

Nicholas Moore / Matthew Blawat / Ben

Maddison

Walbrook PR Ltd (Media and

Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or

Investor Relations)

yourgene@walbrookpr.com

Paul McManus / Lianne Cawthorne

Mob: 07980 541 893 Mob: 07584 391 303

About Yourgene Health

Yourgene Health is an international molecular diagnostics group which develops and commercialises genetic products and services. The group works in partnership with global leaders in DNA technology to advance diagnostic science.

Yourgene develops and commercialises simple and accurate molecular diagnostic solutions, primarily for reproductive health. The Group's products include non-invasive prenatal tests (NIPT) for Down's Syndrome and other genetic disorders, Cystic Fibrosis screening tests, invasive rapid aneuploidy tests, male infertility tests and genetic disease tests. Yourgene's commercial footprint is already established in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Our product development, research service and commercial capabilities extend across the lifecycle of genetic test development including regulatory submissions. Through our technical expertise and partnerships, Yourgene Health is also extending its genetic testing oering into oncology.

Yourgene Health is headquartered in Manchester, UK with offices in Taipei and Singapore, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker "YGEN". For more information, visit www.yourgene-health.comand follow us on twitter @Yourgene_Health.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

NRAUGGBCGUPBGWQ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Yourgene Health plc published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 14:09:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Lyn Fafydd Rees Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam Reynolds Non-Executive Chairman
Hayden William Jeffreys Chief Operating Officer & Director
Barry Kenneth Hextall Chief Financial Officer & Director
Bill Chang Chief Scientific Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIALOGY PLC0
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.20.42%27 144
LONZA GROUP38.04%26 293
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%21 807
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.87.65%18 222
INCYTE CORPORATION32.30%18 121
