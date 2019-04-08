Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yourgene Health : Full-year Trading Update

04/08/2019 | 02:38am EDT

RNS Number : 3600V

Yourgene Health PLC

08 April 2019

Yourgene Health plc

("Yourgene", the "Company" or the "Group")

Full-year Trading Update

Manchester, UK - 8 April 2019: Yourgene Health (AIM : YGEN), the international molecular diagnostics group which commercialises genetic products and services, announces a trading update for the year ended 31 March 2019.

Trading Highlights

·Unaudited revenues were ahead of market expectations, increasing by 45% to over £8.9m (2018: £6.1m), with growth in all active regions

·Test volumes increased by 67% to over 82,000 (2018: 50,000)

·International revenues increased by 51% to £5.9m (2018: £3.9m), reﬂecting continued penetration of Middle Eastern and Asian markets plus growth in non-invasive prenatal screening ("NIPT") and oncology research services delivered from Yourgene's Taipei facility

·UK revenues increased by 20% to £1.2m (2018: £1.0m) from existing customers and Yourgene's own service laboratory in Manchester

·Other European revenues grew by 47% to £1.8m (2018: £1.2m), from a broader network of customers than in the prior year

·In the financial year, the Group generated sales from over 30 countries within Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa

·Cash at year end of £1.25m (31 March 2018: £0.28m) reflecting continued careful management of working capital

·The development of a version of the IONA® NIPT test for use on Illumina next-generation sequencing technology remains on course for launch in early 2020

·It is expected that results for the year ended 31 March 2019 will be released in July 2019

Lyn Rees, Chief Executive Ocer of Yourgene, commented: "Since joining Yourgene in July 2018, we've made signiﬁcant commercial progress in our existing markets as well as expanding our footprint to further new territories. We are also continuing to develop additional products and recently launched our Sage™ 32 plex test, a new higher throughput NIPT and analysis solution for clinical labs. We have redeﬁned our relationships with Illumina and Thermo Fisher and we are now focused on the significant growth opportunity ahead of us, both within reproductive health and the wider genetic testing landscape."

Adam Reynolds, Non-executive Chairman of Yourgene, commented: "Yourgene's business has been transformed over the past ﬁnancial year and I am delighted to see this being reﬂected in the Group's trading performance. Our strengthened leadership team is now fully focused on driving the business into its next phase of growth."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For more information, please contact:

Yourgene Health plc

Tel: +44 (0)161 667

Lyn Rees, Chief Executive Officer

1053

Barry Hextall, Chief Financial Officer

Joanne Cross, Head of Marketing

investors@yourgene-health.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7213

Liam Murray / James Caithie / Ludo Lazzaretti

0880

finnCap (Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7220

Geoff Nash / Matthew Radley (Corporate Finance)

0500

Tim Redfern / Sunila de Silva (ECM)

Vigo Communications

Tel: +44 (0)20 7390

Ben Simons / Fiona Henson / Antonia Pollock

0234

yourgene@vigocomms.com

About Yourgene Health

Yourgene Health is an international molecular diagnostics group which develops and commercialises genetic products and services. The group works in partnership with global leaders in DNA technology to advance diagnostic science.

Our product development, research service and commercial capabilities extend across the lifecycle of genetic test development including regulatory submissions.

Yourgene Health's ﬁrst commercialised products are non-invasive prenatal tests (NIPT) for Down's syndrome and other genetic disorders, targeting a share of an emerging billion-dollar global market.

Prenatal screening is an established clinical practice, but accuracy challenges with traditional methods are driving the need for NIPT and other DNA-based reproductive health testing solutions. Yourgene Health's customer-focused products and services support all types of customer, irrespective of size, geography and market maturity. Our commercial footprint is already established in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Page 1 of 2

Through our technical expertise and partnerships, Yourgene Health is aiming to extend its genetic testing oering into complementary areas of reproductive health and oncology.

Yourgene Health is headquartered in Manchester, UK with oces in Taipei and Singapore. For more information visit www.yourgene-health.com and follow us on twitter @Yourgene_Health.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

TSTSSMFAWFUSEEL

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Yourgene Health plc published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 06:37:02 UTC
