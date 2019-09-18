Yourgene Health : Launch of DPYD chemotoxicity diagnostic assay

RNS Number : 6811M

18 September 2019

Launch of DPYD chemotoxicity diagnostic assay

Test to identify cancer patients at risk of lethal side effects from chemotherapy

Manchester, UK - 18 September 2019: Yourgene (AIM: YGEN), a leading international molecular diagnostics group, announces the launch of the Company's first oncology product, the Elucigene DPYD assay ("Elucigene DPYD"), a new chemotoxicity diagnostic assay.

Elucigene DPYD is a simple-to-use genotyping test that can identify cancer patients with Dihydropyrimidine Dehydrogenase (DPD) deﬁciency, which can cause severe and sometimes lethal side eﬀects in patients being treated with chemotherapeutic drug 5-Fluorouracil(5-FU), commonly used in the treatment of colon, oesophageal, stomach, pancreatic, breast and cervical cancers. 5-FU is metabolized by the DPD enzyme which is encoded by the DPYD gene.

An estimated two million people globally are treated with ﬂuoropyrimidines (including 5-FU) each year 1, with between 10-30% of these patients suffering severe side effects associated with DPD deficiency2, and up to 1% of patients treated with 5-FU are estimated to die as a result of DPD deﬁciency2. Once identiﬁed using genotyping treatment can be personalized for that patient, potentially reducing the incidence of hospital admission and preventing rare and unnecessary deaths associated with 5-FU toxicity.

Elucigene DPYD conforms with the Clinical Pharmacogenetics Consortium Guidelines, published in 2017 for DPYD genotyping, which recommends testing for four clinically relevant mutations, which are all covered by the Company's comprehensive test for six common types of genetic variations. The CE marked test kits oﬀers laboratories a simple-to-use product which provides reliable and accurate detection, with a rapid turnaround time. For the full customer brochure see here: http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6811M_1-2019-9-17.pdf

Lyn Rees, CEO of Yourgene, commented:

"This product launch marks a number of ﬁrsts for Yourgene. This is the ﬁrst new test kit launched since the acquisition of Elucigene earlier this year, and is a testament to the smooth and successful integration of the two businesses. It is also our ﬁrst product in the area of oncology, which delivers on our strategy to expand our product portfolio and bring new products to market. This is also our ﬁrst product in the area of pharmacogenomics, an exciting medical field that looks at how genes impact upon a patient's response to drugs, and so we are very pleased to be addressing a broader market within Precision Medicine."

About Yourgene Health

Yourgene Health is an international molecular diagnostics group which develops and commercialises genetic products and services. The group works in partnership with global leaders in DNA technology to advance diagnostic science.

Yourgene develops and commercialises simple and accurate molecular diagnostic solutions, primarily for reproductive health. The Group's products include non-invasive prenatal tests (NIPT) for Down's Syndrome and other genetic disorders, Cystic Fibrosis screening tests, invasive rapid aneuploidy tests, male infertility tests and genetic disease tests. Yourgene's commercial footprint is already established in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.