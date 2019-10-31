Yourgene Health : Launch of Yourgene FlexT Analysis Software

RNS Number : 7083R

Yourgene Health PLC

31 October 2019

Yourgene Health plc

("Yourgene" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Launch of Yourgene Flex™ Analysis Software

Manchester, UK 31 October 2019: Yourgene (AIM: YGEN ), a leading international molecular diagnostics group, announces it has launched Yourgene Flex™ Analysis Software, a medical grade, conﬁgurable bioinformatics software platform to further support the Company's product diversification ambitions.

Building on the excellent bioinformatics technology and expertise deployed in the Group's IONA ® Software, Yourgene Flex™ Analysis Software is a modular next-generation sequencing (NGS) analysis framework harnessing best in class bioinformatics pipelines to oﬀer high quality, robust yet ﬂexible NGS analysis solutions. This supports the Company's ambition to develop strategic in vitro diagnostic (IVD) product development partnerships and research collaborations with key industry players. Yourgene FlexTM Analysis Software will also be deployed in-house to support the Company's own internal product development pipeline across the reproductive health and oncology portfolio.

Yourgene Flex™ Analysis Software enables the Company to work in close collaboration with customers to customise the analysis platform for their NGS applications, including in vitro diagnostic tests, in the reproductive health, oncology or other clinical diagnostic ﬁelds. Within the Yourgene FlexTM Analysis Software framework are key software components that read complex sequencing data, ﬁlter, analyse and check it rigorously, and generate a bespoke clinical test report that is clear and easy to interpret by a clinician; in-house bioinformatics expertise is not required for customers to analyse the sequencing data. Additionally, the modular approach of Yourgene FlexTM will enable customers to run multiple diﬀerent tests in the future on a single platform. All elements of the software are developed to internationally recognised standard ISO/IEC 62304 to ensure the highest quality medical grade software, which also supports any future IVD regulatory submissions.

Lyn Rees, CEO of Yourgene Health plc, said: "This is an additional asset to the Company that can be oﬀered to partners for product development across diﬀerent ﬁelds and really broadens Yourgene's capabilities. The launch aligns with one of our strategic goals, expanding the Company's product portfolio, and enables our partners to have best in class medical software analysis capabilities."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

Yourgene Health plc Tel: +44 (0)161 667 1053 Lyn Rees, Chief Executive Officer investors@yourgene-health.com Barry Hextall, Chief Financial Officer Joanne Cross, Director of Marketing Cairn Financial Advisers LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880 (NOMAD) Liam Murray / James Caithie / Ludovico Lazzaretti Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Sole Tel: +44 (0)20 7710 7600 Corporate Broker) Nicholas Moore / Matthew Blawat / Ben Maddison Walbrook PR Ltd (Media and Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or Investor Relations) yourgene@walbrookpr.com Lianne Cawthorne / Alice Woodings Mob: 07584 391 303 / 07407 804 654

About Yourgene Health

Yourgene Health is an international molecular diagnostics group which develops and commercialises genetic products and services. The group works in partnership with global leaders in DNA technology to advance diagnostic science.

Yourgene develops and commercialises simple and accurate molecular diagnostic solutions, primarily for reproductive health. The Group's products include non-invasive prenatal tests (NIPT) for Down's Syndrome and other genetic disorders, Cystic Fibrosis screening tests, invasive rapid aneuploidy tests, male infertility tests and genetic disease tests. Yourgene's commercial footprint is already established in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Our product development, research service and commercial capabilities extend across the lifecycle of genetic test development including regulatory submissions. Through our technical expertise and partnerships, Yourgene Health is also extending its genetic testing oﬀering into oncology.

Yourgene Health is headquartered in Manchester, UK with offices in Taipei and Singapore, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker "YGEN". For more information, visit www.yourgene-health.comand follow us on twitter @Yourgene_Health.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

PRLCKKDDDBDBDKN