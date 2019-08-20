Yourgene Health : Notice of AGM

RNS Number : 5387J

Manchester, UK - 20 August 2019: Yourgene (AIM: YGEN), a leading international molecular diagnostics group, announces that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held at 4:00pm on 17 September 2019 at Citylabs 1.0, Nelson Street, Manchester M13 9NQ.

Ahead of the meeting, the Chair will introduce shareholders to newly appointed Non-executive Directors, Dr John Brown CBE and Jonathan Seaton. In addition, the Company's CEO, Lyn Rees, will provide shareholders with a short presentation after the formal business of the AGM is concluded.

The Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy are being posted to shareholders and will shortly be available on the Company's website at: www.yourgene-health.com/investors/key-documents/shareholder-communications

The Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019, published on 10 July 2019, are available at:

www.yourgene-health.com/investors/key-documents/financial-reports

Yourgene Health plc Tel: +44 (0)161 667 1053 Lyn Rees, Chief Executive Officer investors@yourgene-health.com Barry Hextall, Chief Financial Officer Joanne Cross, Director of Marketing Cairn Financial Advisers LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880 (NOMAD) Liam Murray / James Caithie / Ludovico Lazzaretti Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Sole Tel: +44 (0)20 7710 7600 Corporate Broker) Nicholas Moore / Matthew Blawat / Ben Maddison Walbrook PR Ltd (Media and Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or Investor Relations) yourgene@walbrookpr.com Paul McManus / Lianne Cawthorne / Anna Mob: 07980 541 893 / 07584 391 303 / Dunphy 07876 741 001

About Yourgene Health

Yourgene Health is an international molecular diagnostics group which develops and commercialises genetic products and services. The group works in partnership with global leaders in DNA technology to advance diagnostic science.

Yourgene develops and commercialises simple and accurate molecular diagnostic solutions, primarily for reproductive health. The Group's products include non-invasive prenatal tests (NIPT) for Down's Syndrome and other genetic disorders, Cystic Fibrosis screening tests, invasive rapid aneuploidy tests, male infertility tests and genetic disease tests. Yourgene's commercial footprint is already established in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Our product development, research service and commercial capabilities extend across the lifecycle of genetic test development including regulatory submissions. Through our technical expertise and partnerships, Yourgene Health is also extending its genetic testing oﬀering into oncology.

Yourgene Health is headquartered in Manchester, UK with offices in Taipei and Singapore, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker "YGEN". For more information, visit www.yourgene-health.comand follow us on twitter @Yourgene_Health.

