VIALOGY PLC
Yourgene Health : Notice of AGM

08/20/2019 | 02:27am EDT

RNS Number : 5387J

Yourgene Health PLC

20 August 2019

Yourgene Health plc

("Yourgene" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM

Manchester, UK - 20 August 2019: Yourgene (AIM: YGEN), a leading international molecular diagnostics group, announces that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held at 4:00pm on 17 September 2019 at Citylabs 1.0, Nelson Street, Manchester M13 9NQ.

Ahead of the meeting, the Chair will introduce shareholders to newly appointed Non-executive Directors, Dr John Brown CBE and Jonathan Seaton. In addition, the Company's CEO, Lyn Rees, will provide shareholders with a short presentation after the formal business of the AGM is concluded.

The Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy are being posted to shareholders and will shortly be available on the Company's website at: www.yourgene-health.com/investors/key-documents/shareholder-communications

The Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019, published on 10 July 2019, are available at:

www.yourgene-health.com/investors/key-documents/financial-reports

For more information, please contact:

Yourgene Health plc

Tel: +44 (0)161 667 1053

Lyn Rees, Chief Executive Officer

investors@yourgene-health.com

Barry Hextall, Chief Financial Officer

Joanne Cross, Director of Marketing

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880

(NOMAD)

Liam Murray / James Caithie / Ludovico

Lazzaretti

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Sole

Tel: +44 (0)20 7710 7600

Corporate Broker)

Nicholas Moore / Matthew Blawat / Ben

Maddison

Walbrook PR Ltd (Media and

Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or

Investor Relations)

yourgene@walbrookpr.com

Paul McManus / Lianne Cawthorne / Anna

Mob: 07980 541 893 / 07584 391 303 /

Dunphy

07876 741 001

About Yourgene Health

Yourgene Health is an international molecular diagnostics group which develops and commercialises genetic products and services. The group works in partnership with global leaders in DNA technology to advance diagnostic science.

Yourgene develops and commercialises simple and accurate molecular diagnostic solutions, primarily for reproductive health. The Group's products include non-invasive prenatal tests (NIPT) for Down's Syndrome and other genetic disorders, Cystic Fibrosis screening tests, invasive rapid aneuploidy tests, male infertility tests and genetic disease tests. Yourgene's commercial footprint is already established in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Our product development, research service and commercial capabilities extend across the lifecycle of genetic test development including regulatory submissions. Through our technical expertise and partnerships, Yourgene Health is also extending its genetic testing oering into oncology.

Yourgene Health is headquartered in Manchester, UK with offices in Taipei and Singapore, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker "YGEN". For more information, visit www.yourgene-health.comand follow us on twitter @Yourgene_Health.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

NOACKCDBPBKDNFD

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Yourgene Health plc published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 06:26:10 UTC
