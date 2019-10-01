Yourgene Health : Private Investor Presentation

RNS Number : 2351O

01 October 2019

Private Investor Presentation

Manchester, UK - 1 October 2019: Yourgene (AIM: YGEN), a leading international molecular diagnostics group, announces that it will be holding a private investor presentation on Thursday 24 October 2019, providing an opportunity for investors to hear directly from management regarding Company strategy and future growth opportunities.

The presentation will take place at the Brand Exchange, 3 Birchin Lane, London, EC3V 9BW. Doors will open at 4.30pm for a 4.45pm start. If you would like to register for the investor presentation, or require further information, please contact Walbrook PR on 020 7933 8780 or email yourgene@walbrookpr.com.

No new material information will be disclosed at the event and the presentation will be made available on the Company's website here: www.yourgene-health.com/investors/company-information/investor-presentations

For further information please contact: Yourgene Health plc Tel: +44 (0)161 667 1053 Lyn Rees, Chief Executive Officer investors@yourgene-health.com Barry Hextall, Chief Financial Officer Joanne Cross, Director of Marketing Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Sole Tel: +44 (0)20 7710 7600 Corporate Broker) Nicholas Moore / Matthew Blawat / Ben Maddison Walbrook PR Ltd (Media and Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or Investor Relations) yourgene@walbrookpr.com Paul McManus / Lianne Cawthorne Mob: 07980 541 893 / 07584 391 303

About Yourgene Health

Yourgene Health is an international molecular diagnostics group which develops and commercialises genetic products and services. The group works in partnership with global leaders in DNA technology to advance diagnostic science.

Yourgene develops and commercialises simple and accurate molecular diagnostic solutions, primarily for reproductive health. The Group's products include non-invasive prenatal tests (NIPT) for Down's Syndrome and other genetic disorders, Cystic Fibrosis screening tests, invasive rapid aneuploidy tests, male infertility tests and genetic disease tests. Yourgene's commercial footprint is already established in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Our product development, research service and commercial capabilities extend across the lifecycle of genetic test development including regulatory submissions. Through our technical expertise and partnerships, Yourgene Health is also extending its genetic testing oﬀering into oncology.

Yourgene Health is headquartered in Manchester, UK with offices in Taipei and Singapore, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker "YGEN". For more information, visit www.yourgene-health.comand follow us on twitter @Yourgene_Health.

