Yourgene Health : Results of Placing and Subscription

Yourgene Health plc ("Yourgene" or the " Company") Results of Placing and Subscription Manchester, UK - 18 April 2019: Yourgene Health plc (AIM : YGEN), the international molecular diagnostics group which commercialises genetic products and services, announces that it has raised gross proceeds of approximately £11.83 million in aggregate before fees and expenses through a placing of 110,540,841 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Placing Shares") and the subscription by certain Yourgene Directors for 4,878,048 ordinary shares (in aggregate) (the "Subscription Shares" and, together with the Placing Shares, the " Fundraise Shares") at the issue price of 10.25 pence per share (the "Fundraising"). The Placing was significantly oversubscribed with strong demand received from existing and new shareholders. The proceeds from the Fundraising will be used to fund the £6.3 million cash consideration payable by the Company on completion of its acquisition of Delta Diagnostics (UK) Limited ("Elucigene"), a leading molecular diagnostics manufacturer and developer, which was announced yesterday (the "Acquisition"), as well as to provide additional working capital for the Enlarged Group. Elucigene is a Manchester-based molecular diagnostics manufacturer and developer with a suite of in-vitro diagnostic CE marked products focused on reproductive health and oncology, including leading products for cystic fibrosis testing and invasive prenatal aneuploidy screening and a pipeline of new diagnostic solutions in development. Elucigene's current product portfolio is complementary to Yourgene's existing non-invasive prenatal testing solutions, broadening its oﬀering as a leading provider of molecular diagnostic solutions for reproductive health. Lyn Rees, CEO of Yourgene, commented: " We are delighted with the level of support we have received from both new and existing shareholders for the Fundraising which facilitates the Acquisition. Bringing Elucigene into the Yourgene group creates tremendous commercial and scientiﬁc opportunities for both our businesses as we build a leading global footprint within the reproductive health and broader molecular diagnostic sectors." Related Party transactions and Director dealings Bill Chang and Lyn Rees (the " Related Parties") have agreed to participate in the Subscription for amounts of £475,000 and £25,000 respectively, representing a combined total of 4,878,048 Subscription Shares. The table below sets out the interests of the Directors as at 17 April 2019 (being the last practicable date prior to the publication of this Announcement) and the position immediately following the admission of the Fundraise Shares to trading on AIM becoming effective. Current % Number of new Holding of % holding of Ordinary Shares Ordinary Shares Ordinary subscribed for in following Shares the Subscription admission of the Fundraise Shares Adam Reynolds 5,449,656 1.2% Nil 5,449,656 0.9% Stephen Little 6,278,283 1.4% Nil 6,278,283 1.1% Nicholas Mustoe 8,561,869 1.9% Nil 8,561,869 1.5% Lyn Rees 500,000 0.1% 243,902 743,902 0.1% Bill Chang 74,855,996 16.3% 4,634,146 79,490,142 13.8% Keng Hsu 4,002,729 0.9% Nil 4,002,729 0.7% Hayden Jeffreys - - Nil - - Barry Hextall 432,498 0.1% Nil 432,498 0.1% The participation of the Related Parties is considered a related party transaction pursuant to Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies. The Directors (excluding, for the avoidance of doubt, the Related Parties), having consulted with Cairn, the Company's Nominated Adviser, consider that the participation by each of the Related Parties in the Subscription is fair and reasonable in so far as the Company's shareholders are concerned. Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights The Fundraising is conditional on the admission to trading of the Fundraise Shares. Application will be made to London Stock Exchange for the admission of the Fundraise Shares to trading on AIM. It is expected that Admission will occur and that dealings in the Fundraise Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 25 April 2019, at which time it is also expected that the Fundraise Shares will be enabled for settlement in CREST. The Fundraise Shares represent approximately 25.1 per cent. of the existing issued ordinary share capital of the Company. Following Admission of the Fundraise Shares, the Company will have 574,418,577 ordinary shares in issue. No ordinary shares are held in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 574,418,577. The above ﬁgure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Following completion of the Fundraising, the Company has agreed to a lock-up of 180 days other than for the admission of the Consideration Shares post Admission. Application will be made to London Stock Exchange for the admission of the Consideration Shares to trading on AIM upon completion of the Acquisition. The Acquisition is expected to complete promptly following completion of the Fundraise. A further announcement is expected to be released by the Company upon completion of the Acquisition. Page 1 of 3 Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited acted as sole bookrunner in relation to the Placing. Capitalised terms used but not deﬁned in this announcement have the same meanings as deﬁned in the Company's announcement, which was released yesterday, detailing the proposed acquisition by the Company of Delta Diagnostics (UK) Limited and the Fundraising. For more information, please contact: Yourgene Health plc Lyn Rees, Chief Executive Officer Barry Hextall, Chief Financial Officer Joanne Cross, Head of Marketing investors@yourgene-health.com Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nomad) Liam Murray / James Caithie / Ludovico Lazzaretti Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Sole Bookrunner) Nicholas Moore / Matthew Blawat / Ben Maddison Vigo Communications (PR) Ben Simons / Fiona Henson / Antonia Pollock yourgene@vigocomms.com Tel: +44 (0)161 667 1053 Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Tel: +44 (0)20 7710 7600 Tel: +44 (0)20 7390 0238 About Yourgene Health Yourgene Health is an international molecular diagnostics group which develops and commercialises genetic products and services. The group works in partnership with global leaders in DNA technology to advance diagnostic science. Our product development, research service and commercial capabilities extend across the lifecycle of genetic test development including regulatory submissions. Yourgene Health's ﬁrst commercialised products are NIPT for Down's Syndrome and other genetic disorders, targeting a share of an emerging billion-dollar global market. Prenatal screening is an established clinical practice, but accuracy challenges with traditional methods are driving the need for NIPT and other DNA-based reproductive health testing solutions. Our commercial footprint is already established in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Through our technical expertise and partnerships, Yourgene Health is aiming to extend its genetic testing oﬀering into complementary areas of reproductive health and oncology. 