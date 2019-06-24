Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  ViaLogy plc       GB0031647653

VIALOGY PLC
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yourgene Health : participates in key global conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 02:25am EDT

RNS Number : 0861D

Yourgene Health PLC

24 June 2019

Yourgene Health plc

("Yourgene Health" or the "Company")

Yourgene participates in key global conferences

Manchester, UK - 24 June 2019: Yourgene Health (AIM: YGEN), the international molecular diagnostics group which commercialises genetic products and services, announces its participation at key conferences to raise the proﬁle of its reproductive health products and services.

European Society Human Genetics

Yourgene recently attended the European Human Genetics Conference, organised by the European Society of Human Genetics. The event - held in Gothenburg from 15-18 June 2019 - brought together leading voices from the human genetics industry. Yourgene hosted an exhibition stand at the event, showcasing its enlarged product portfolio to the conference attendees, which comprised both existing and prospective customers, distributors and partners.

For further details, please visit: https://2019.eshg.org/

18th World Congress in Fetal Medicine

The World Congress in Fetal Medicine will be held in Alicante, Spain from 25-29 June 2019. The event is expected to be attended by over 1,800 global specialists in fetal medicine. Yourgene will host an exhibition stand at the event, showcasing the combined reproductive health portfolio with a view to driving clinical demand for Yourgene's NIPT service laboratory offering.

For further details, please visit: https://fetalmedicine.org/fmf-world-congress

Canadian College of Medical Geneticists ("CCMG") Annual Scientific Conference

The CCMG annual scientiﬁc conference is the leading industry event in Canada, attracting leading healthcare professionals with a focus on medical genetics. Yourgene will attend the conference to raise the proﬁle in Canada of its regulatory-approved reproductive health tests.

For further details, please visit: https://www.ccmg-ccgm.org/2019-annual-meeting.html

European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology ("ESHRE")

From 23-26 June, ESHRE will be hosting its annual meeting in Vienna, Austria. The principal aim of ESHRE is to promote interest in, and understanding of, reproductive biology and medicine. Dr Mark Street Docherty - former CEO of the recently acquired Elucigene - will attend the event in order to promote further understanding of the new opportunities in reproductive health.

For further details, please visit: https://www.eshre.eu/eshre2019

The Company continues to participate in targeted events alongside leading industry conferences. Earlier in June 2019, Dr Stephen Little, Yourgene's Vice Chair, hosted an educational seminar at the National Laboratory of Georgia, and Dr Robert Henke, VP Sales, presented at an NIPT launch event in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Lyn Rees, CEO of Yourgene Health, commented: "We are continuing to see increased interest in our expanded portfolio of products following the acquisition of Elucigene, and are actively seeking to ensure existing and prospective customers and distributors are fully aware of the range of products we now deliver in the reproductive health space. These key industry events will enable us to further raise awareness of our product range and enhance our distribution networks globally."

For more information, please contact:

Yourgene Health plc

Tel: +44 (0)161 667

Lyn Rees, Chief Executive Officer

1053

Barry Hextall, Chief Financial Officer

Joanne Cross, Director of Marketing

investors@yourgene-health.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Corporate Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7710

Nicholas Moore / Matthew Blawat / Ben Maddison

7600

Vigo Communications (PR)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7390

Ben Simons / Fiona Henson / Antonia Pollock

0238

yourgene@vigocomms.com

About Yourgene Health

Yourgene Health is an international molecular diagnostics group which develops and commercialises genetic products and services. The group works in partnership with global leaders in DNA technology to advance diagnostic science.

Yourgene develops and commercialises simple and accurate molecular diagnostic solutions, primarily for reproductive health. The Group's products include non-invasive prenatal tests (NIPT) for Down's Syndrome and other genetic disorders, Cystic Fibrosis screening tests, invasive rapid aneuploidy tests, male infertility tests and genetic disease tests. Yourgene's commercial footprint is already established in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Our product development, research service and commercial capabilities extend across the lifecycle of genetic test development including regulatory submissions. Through our technical expertise and partnerships, Yourgene Health is also extending its genetic

Page 1 of 2

testing offering into oncology.

Yourgene Health is headquartered in Manchester, UK with oces in Taipei and Singapore, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker "YGEN". For more information visit www.yourgene-health.comand follow us on twitter @Yourgene_Health.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

NRABSGDLCDDBGCB

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Yourgene Health plc published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 06:24:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIALOGY PLC
02:25aYOURGENE HEALTH : participates in key global conferences
PU
06/03YOURGENE HEALTH : Director's dealing
PU
06/03YOURGENE HEALTH : Issue of Share Options
PU
04/25YOURGENE HEALTH : Completion of Acquisition
PU
04/18YOURGENE HEALTH : Results of Placing and Subscription
PU
04/17YOURGENE HEALTH : Proposed Acquisition, Placing & Subscription
PU
04/17YOURGENE HEALTH : Appointment of Sole Corporate Broker
PU
04/08YOURGENE HEALTH : Full-year Trading Update
PU
03/25YOURGENE HEALTH : raises IONAÂ® test awareness in Egypt
PU
01/10YOURGENE HEALTH : Launches Sage 32 Plex Test For Clinical Laboratories
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 8,79 M
EBIT 2019 -3,97 M
Net income 2019 3,58 M
Debt 2019 6,78 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,36
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 9,80x
EV / Sales 2020 6,30x
Capitalization 79,4 M
Chart VIALOGY PLC
Duration : Period :
ViaLogy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lyn Fafydd Rees Chief Executive Officer
Adam Reynolds Non-Executive Chairman
Hsu Keng Hou Chief Operating Officer
Barry Kenneth Hextall Chief Financial Officer & Director
Bill Chang Chief Scientific Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIALOGY PLC84
ORACLE CORPORATION24.30%171 703
SAP36.32%153 748
INTUIT32.85%61 718
SERVICENOW INC60.48%46 079
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.39.56%18 125
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About