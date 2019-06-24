Yourgene Health : participates in key global conferences

RNS Number : 0861D

Yourgene Health PLC

24 June 2019

Yourgene Health plc

("Yourgene Health" or the "Company")

Yourgene participates in key global conferences

Manchester, UK - 24 June 2019: Yourgene Health (AIM: YGEN), the international molecular diagnostics group which commercialises genetic products and services, announces its participation at key conferences to raise the proﬁle of its reproductive health products and services.

European Society Human Genetics

Yourgene recently attended the European Human Genetics Conference, organised by the European Society of Human Genetics. The event - held in Gothenburg from 15-18 June 2019 - brought together leading voices from the human genetics industry. Yourgene hosted an exhibition stand at the event, showcasing its enlarged product portfolio to the conference attendees, which comprised both existing and prospective customers, distributors and partners.

For further details, please visit: https://2019.eshg.org/

18th World Congress in Fetal Medicine

The World Congress in Fetal Medicine will be held in Alicante, Spain from 25-29 June 2019. The event is expected to be attended by over 1,800 global specialists in fetal medicine. Yourgene will host an exhibition stand at the event, showcasing the combined reproductive health portfolio with a view to driving clinical demand for Yourgene's NIPT service laboratory offering.

For further details, please visit: https://fetalmedicine.org/fmf-world-congress

Canadian College of Medical Geneticists ("CCMG") Annual Scientific Conference

The CCMG annual scientiﬁc conference is the leading industry event in Canada, attracting leading healthcare professionals with a focus on medical genetics. Yourgene will attend the conference to raise the proﬁle in Canada of its regulatory-approved reproductive health tests.

For further details, please visit: https://www.ccmg-ccgm.org/2019-annual-meeting.html

European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology ("ESHRE")

From 23-26 June, ESHRE will be hosting its annual meeting in Vienna, Austria. The principal aim of ESHRE is to promote interest in, and understanding of, reproductive biology and medicine. Dr Mark Street Docherty - former CEO of the recently acquired Elucigene - will attend the event in order to promote further understanding of the new opportunities in reproductive health.

For further details, please visit: https://www.eshre.eu/eshre2019

The Company continues to participate in targeted events alongside leading industry conferences. Earlier in June 2019, Dr Stephen Little, Yourgene's Vice Chair, hosted an educational seminar at the National Laboratory of Georgia, and Dr Robert Henke, VP Sales, presented at an NIPT launch event in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Lyn Rees, CEO of Yourgene Health, commented: "We are continuing to see increased interest in our expanded portfolio of products following the acquisition of Elucigene, and are actively seeking to ensure existing and prospective customers and distributors are fully aware of the range of products we now deliver in the reproductive health space. These key industry events will enable us to further raise awareness of our product range and enhance our distribution networks globally."

For more information, please contact: Yourgene Health plc Tel: +44 (0)161 667 Lyn Rees, Chief Executive Officer 1053 Barry Hextall, Chief Financial Officer Joanne Cross, Director of Marketing investors@yourgene-health.com Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Corporate Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7710 Nicholas Moore / Matthew Blawat / Ben Maddison 7600 Vigo Communications (PR) Tel: +44 (0)20 7390 Ben Simons / Fiona Henson / Antonia Pollock 0238 yourgene@vigocomms.com

About Yourgene Health

Yourgene Health is an international molecular diagnostics group which develops and commercialises genetic products and services. The group works in partnership with global leaders in DNA technology to advance diagnostic science.

Yourgene develops and commercialises simple and accurate molecular diagnostic solutions, primarily for reproductive health. The Group's products include non-invasive prenatal tests (NIPT) for Down's Syndrome and other genetic disorders, Cystic Fibrosis screening tests, invasive rapid aneuploidy tests, male infertility tests and genetic disease tests. Yourgene's commercial footprint is already established in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Our product development, research service and commercial capabilities extend across the lifecycle of genetic test development including regulatory submissions. Through our technical expertise and partnerships, Yourgene Health is also extending its genetic