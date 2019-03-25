Yourgene Health : raises IONAÂ® test awareness in Egypt

RNS Number : 7996T Yourgene Health PLC 25 March 2019

Yourgene Health plc ("Yourgene" or the "Company")

Yourgene raises IONA® test awareness in Egypt with British Ambassador

Manchester, UK - 25 March 2019 : Yourgene Health (AIM: YGEN), the international molecular diagnostics group which commercialises genetic products and services, has held an event in Egypt to raise awareness of the IONA® test, a non-invasive prenatal DNA test for Down's syndrome, amongst the clinical community.

The event was attended by His Excellency Sir Geoﬀrey Adams, the British Ambassador to Egypt; and a number of key customers and medical professionals. Attendees heard from leading specialists in the prenatal ﬁeld, including from the National Research Centre in Egypt and Ain Shams University's Faculty of Medicine.

British Ambassador in Egypt Sir Geoﬀrey Adams said: "The partnership between Egypt and the UK keeps on delivering new successes for both our countries. Today, British company Yourgene is bringing its latest technology to support the modernisation of the Egyptian healthcare system and offer world-class services for its citizens."

Lyn Rees, CEO of Yourgene, commented: "With a population of almost 100 million and a desire to oﬀer high quality genetic analysis, we believe the market in Egypt could become a signiﬁcant one for Yourgene going forward. We look forward to continuing to work with our local partners to deliver safe, fast and highly accurate prenatal screening solutions to pregnant women across Egypt."

Yourgene's IONA® test estimates the risk of a fetus being aﬀected with Down's syndrome or other genetic conditions. The test is performed on a maternal blood sample, containing traces of fetal DNA, which is then analysed using next generation DNA sequencing technology. The test is highly accurate and signiﬁcantly reduces the number of women who are unnecessarily subjected to risky, invasive follow up procedures to diagnose Down's syndrome and other genetic conditions.

Yourgene Health is an international molecular diagnostics group which develops and commercialises genetic products and services. The group works in partnership with global leaders in DNA technology to advance diagnostic science.

Our product development, research service and commercial capabilities extend across the lifecycle of genetic test development including regulatory submissions.

Yourgene Health's ﬁrst commercialised products are non-invasive prenatal tests (NIPT) for Down's syndrome and other genetic disorders, targeting a share of an emerging billion-dollar global market.

Prenatal screening is an established clinical practice, but accuracy challenges with traditional methods are driving the need for NIPT and other DNA-based reproductive health testing solutions. Yourgene Health's customer-focused products and services support all types of customer, irrespective of size, geography and market maturity. Our commercial footprint is already established in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Through our technical expertise and partnerships, Yourgene Health is aiming to extend its genetic testing oﬀering into complementary areas of reproductive health and oncology.

Yourgene Health is headquartered in Manchester, UK with oﬃces in Taipei and Singapore. For more information visit www.yourgene-health.com and follow us on twitter @Yourgene_Health.

