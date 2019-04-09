Viasat : Launches Managed Wi-Fi Service for Small and Medium Businesses

LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel Partners Conference & Expo—Viasat Booth #452 -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, announced today the launch of Viasat Business Hotspots—a new service designed to help small and medium businesses (SMBs) securely extend their Viasat Business Internet connection to provide free, in-store Wi-Fi to customers. With this hotspot service, SMBs are provided with an enterprise-grade managed Wi-Fi service that will securely partition their business internet operations from customer activity—all at an affordable price point.

The business hotspot service essentially creates two separate networks from a single internet connection: a secure and private network for business operations and second public guest network. The Wi-Fi service can be set up indoors or outdoors, and enables the SMBs to customize the guest network with a branded login page and network name.

New engagement opportunities

Surveys show that customers spend more time and money in stores that provide free Wi-Fi. While larger retailers have been taking advantage of this for years, SMBs have had few managed Wi-Fi options, often having to set up a 'do-it yourself' solution or go without. Now SMBs, regardless of where they decide to set up shop, can deploy a secure and robust customer Wi-Fi service without the hassle.

Management and security features

SMBs will be able to monitor and manage their hotspots around-the-clock through Viasat's Business Hotspot management portal. In the portal, they can see the status of their Wi-Fi equipment, manage administrative user access, run usage and email-collection reports and customize their guest login screen. In addition, by partnering with content filtering company, TitanHQ, Viasat will provide a secure Wi-Fi experience for guests while protecting business applications and data. Content filtering features include anti-malware protection, URL filtering, anti-phishing, granular policy engine, full reporting suite, application controls and whitelists-blacklists.

"The Viasat Business Hotspot service allows SMBs to easily deploy free Wi-Fi to their customers, increasing interactions, enhancing their in-store experiences and creating new sales opportunities," said Cody Catalena, vice president and general manager, Global Business Solutions, Viasat. "We're helping businesses adopt new ways to improve their business while also increasing their value to customers."

Plans & Availability

Viasat Business Hotspots are available with plans starting at $40 per month and can be used with any Viasat business internet plan. For more information, please visit the Viasat Business Hotspot webpage.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward looking statements include among others, statements that refer to the business hotspot service offerings and their associated benefits. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: contractual problems, product defects, manufacturing issues or delays, regulatory issues, technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations, and increased competition and other factors affecting the aviation sector generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2019 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat is a registered trademark of Viasat, Inc. The Viasat logo is a trademark of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.