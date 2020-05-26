Log in
Viasat : Releases Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

05/26/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results. Starting with this earnings period, Viasat is introducing a new format for its quarterly communications, in which the complete financial results are included in a letter to shareholders posted to the investor relations section of its website.

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call and webcast today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To participate on the live conference call, please dial: (877) 640-9809 in the U.S. or (914) 495-8528 internationally, and reference the conference ID 5272964. The live webcast will be available on Viasat's investor relations website at: investors.viasat.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 26, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 27. To access the replay, please dial: (855) 859-2056 in the U.S. and (404) 537-3406 internationally, and enter the conference ID 5272964. The webcast will be archived and available on the Viasat investor relations website for approximately one month immediately following the conference call.

About Viasat
Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: FacebookInstagramLinkedInTwitter or YouTube.

Copyright © 2020 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viasat-releases-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2020-financial-results-301065325.html

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
