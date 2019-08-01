Viasat : Sets August 8, 2019 for Q1 2020 Fiscal Year Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, will host a conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the first quarter results for fiscal year 2020.

The dial-in number is (877) 640-9809 in the U.S. and (914) 495-8528 internationally. Listeners can also access the conference call webcast and other material financial information discussed on the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Viasat website at: investors.viasat.com. The call will be archived and available on that site for approximately one month immediately following the conference call.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 8 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, August 9 by dialing (855) 859-2056 for U.S. callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers, and entering the conference ID 9387634.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

