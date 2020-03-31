Viasat : Visiontec Broaden Brazilian Partnership to Focus on Delivering High-Speed, High-Quality Satellite Internet to Homes across Brazil

SÃO PAULO, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, and Visiontec, a Brazilian-based satellite products distribution company, announced today they have expanded their partnership to focus on bringing fast, reliable internet service to residential homes across Brazil. Upon completion of the launch rollout, Viasat will be able to reach 100 percent of the Brazilian continental territory, through Visiontec's in-market sales, fulfillment and technical support expertise.

By partnering with Visiontec, Viasat has a dedicated, trusted, local Brazilian partner to help execute its residential service go-to-market strategy—from assisting in sales engagements to providing quick in-home installations and on-site technical support. Viasat's local field services teams will train Visiontec's vast network of distributors, dealers and installers to rapidly meet the demand for high-speed residential internet service in the country.

Bruno Soares Henriques, Viasat's Brazil commercial director commented, "Now more than ever, the world is looking to stay connected to friends, family and colleagues. At Viasat, we made a commitment to invest and grow our Brazilian internet services business, and have partnered with Visiontec, to help us better understand the market's needs. We look forward to officially launching high-speed, high-quality residential internet service shortly—and delivering a premium internet service even to the hardest-to-reach locations."

"Viasat's advanced technology and service capabilities will help Brazilians, located coast-to-coast, join the digital ecosystem—which is critically important in today's world," said Antonio Carlos de Moraes, business development director, Visiontec. "By broadening our relationship with Viasat, we can help more Brazilians get access to a premium internet service that will offer greater capabilities for people to be productive and entertained online. We see this expanded partnership as a win for everyone."

The Viasat/Visiontec partnership was initially announced in June 2019. Since that time period, Visiontec has successfully installed Viasat's satellite broadband equipment in over 11,000 fully operational sites across Brazil, including at remote schools, hospitals and government facilities. Viasat's ground network and infrastructure uses bandwidth from the Telebras SGDC-1 satellite to deliver satellite internet services.

About Visiontec

Visiontec is a 100% Brazilian company with over 27 years working in the manufacture and design of analog and digital receivers for satellite and terrestrial TV and connectivity services. Present throughout the country through an extensive and active distribution network, the Company knows the peculiarities, needs and desires of the different Brazilian publics, and aims to value the quality of its products and efficiency in customer support. Due to the great investment in research and development and a competent engineering staff, the Company has been standing out in the market, bringing year after year, innovative product lines, intelligent solutions and services totally focused on the total satisfaction of its clients. Today, Visiontec has four units, two in Jacareí-SP, one in Manaus-AM and one in Itajaí-SC.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements that refer to the relationship between Viasat and Visiontec, and planned future sales and installations of affordable broadband internet across all of Brazil. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks associated with the operation of the SGDC-1 satellite, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; contractual problems, product defects, manufacturing issues or delays, regulatory issues, and technologies that do not perform according to expectations. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2020 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.