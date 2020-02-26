Log in
Viasat : to Present at Two Upcoming Financial Conferences

02/26/2020 | 08:01am EST

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, announced today that Mark Dankberg, Viasat's chairman and chief executive officer, will be participating in the following two upcoming financial conferences:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
Date: Monday, March 2, 2020
Location: San Francisco, Calif.
The session is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference
Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Location: Orlando, Fl.
The session is scheduled for 8:35 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:35 a.m. Eastern Time

Information to access each webcast will be made available in the Investor Relations section of Viasat's corporate website at: investors.viasat.com.

About Viasat
Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: FacebookInstagramLinkedInTwitter or YouTube.

Copyright © 2020 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viasat-to-present-at-two-upcoming-financial-conferences-301011370.html

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
