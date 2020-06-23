Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Viavi Solutions Inc.    VIAV

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC.

(VIAV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Command The 5G Network: VIAVI Introduces 3D Geolocation for 5G Networks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 06:31am EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that it has expanded its NITRO Mobile assurance portfolio with two new solutions – GEOperformance 5G and Coverage Assurance 5G. The two solutions give operators a view of 5G coverage and subscriber experience, allowing them to transform 5G RAN planning and performance engineering. Combined, they allow the mobile operator to move from a position of managing and assuring without visibility to one where comprehensive visibility allows them to attract new vertical markets and drive new revenue streams.

GEOperformance 5G gives a view of 5G NR (New Radio) measurements, as well as 2G, 3G and 4G measurements, allowing mobile operators to plan, assure and optimize multi-technology networks as they build out their 5G networks. The user interface allows engineers to view tables and maps showing radio frequency KPIs such as signal strength and interference, based on actual geolocated measurements. These maps and tables can be analyzed and filtered to identify problem areas such as areas of high drop call rates. An automated problem detection functionality also rapidly guides engineers to areas of the network that do not meet defined KPI thresholds.

Coverage Assurance 5G delivers a 3D subscriber-centric view of 5G Quality of Experience, combined with automated workflows designed to improve the subscriber experience. The solution also details how services and applications are experiencing the 5G network to improve performance from every facet. Both solutions are powered by the Network Integrated Test, Real-time analytics and Optimization (NITRO) intelligence platform.

"A 2D view is not going to cut it in 5G network assurance," said Steve Urvik, Vice President and General Manager, Visibility, Intelligence and Analytics, VIAVI. "In urban areas, which are the first locations to gain 5G, a 2D representation of 5G coverage in a multi-floor office building will be virtually meaningless. Operators wouldn't be able to intelligently optimize subscriber experience based on that and it certainly wouldn't be granular enough for them to exploit new commercial 5G and IoT opportunities."

"Operators need more than just 5G troubleshooting, though that's important too," said Stephane Teral, Chief Analyst, LightCounting. "They need to build in-roads to new vertical markets. If operators are to convince verticals of their value as a partner, a real-world view of coverage and the experience of the network has to be a fundamental starting point."

About VIAVI
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:




North America

Sonus PR

Micah Warren

viavi@sonuspr.com

Latin America

Edelman Significa

Monica Czeszak

monica.czeszak@edelmansignifica.com

DACH

Riba:BusinessTalk

Michael Beyrau

mbeyrau@riba.eu




EMEA & Asia Pacific/Japan

Sonus PR

Chevaan Seresinhe

viavi@sonuspr.com 

India

Voila Communications

Manish Sharma

manish@voilacomm.net

China

Archetype

Geff Pan

viavichina@archetype.cn

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/command-the-5g-network-viavi-introduces-3d-geolocation-for-5g-networks-301081386.html

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC.
06:31aCOMMAND THE 5G NETWORK : VIAVI Introduces 3D Geolocation for 5G Networks
PR
06/22VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
06/18VIAVI : OPTRONTEC Enters into a Licensing Agreement with VIAVI for 3D Sensing Fi..
PR
06/16COMMAND THE 5G NETWORK : VIAVI Extends Capabilities of O-RAN Test Suite
PR
06/09COMMAND THE 5G NETWORK : VIAVI and 3Z Deliver Comprehensive Tower Toolkit for Wi..
PR
05/13VIAVI : to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
05/07VIAVI : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
05/06VIAV SOLUTIONS : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Op..
AQ
05/06VIAVI : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group