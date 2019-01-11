Log in
VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC (VIAV)
VIAVI : Announces Date for Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

01/11/2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: VIAV) Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI") will announce its fiscal second quarter 2019 financial results for the period ended December 29, 2018, on Tuesday February 5, 2019, after the close of market.

Viavi Logo

The Company will host an earnings call at 1:30pm PT/4:30pm ET.  A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the VIAVI website at http://www.viavisolutions.com/investors.   The quarterly earnings press release, supplementary slides and historical financial tables will be posted at www.viavisolutions.com/investors under the "Quarterly Results" section.

To participate via telephone:



Toll-Free:

833-245-9658


International:

647-689-4230


Conference ID:

9264118





Replay of the call:



Dial-In:

416-621-4642


Toll-Free:

800-585-8367


Conference ID:

9264118


Start date:

February 5, 2019

4:30pm PT

End date:

February 12, 2019

8:59pm PT

About VIAVI Solutions
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil, government, military and avionics customers, supported by a worldwide channel community including VIAVI Velocity Partners. We deliver end-to-end visibility across physical, virtual and hybrid networks, enabling customers to optimize connectivity, quality of experience and profitability. VIAVI is also a leader in high performance thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Investors Contact:

Bill Ong, 408-404-4512; bill.ong@viavisolutions.com

Press Contact:

Amit Malhotra, 202-341-8624; amit.malhotra@viavisolutions.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viavi-announces-date-for-fiscal-second-quarter-2019-financial-results-300776447.html

SOURCE VIAVI Financials


© PRNewswire 2019
