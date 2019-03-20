VIAVI : Delivers New Transponder Antenna Coupler for Improved Safety with Increasing ADS-B System Testing

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced the VIAVI UC-584S Top Mount Antenna Coupler to provide isolation and shielding for consistent aircraft transponder testing in ramp and hangar environments without signal interference. The UC-584S is designed to be quickly and safely installed without requiring personnel to climb onto the aircraft fuselage. This new solution will be unveiled on March 25th during the New Product Introductions session of the AEA International Convention.

With the transition to the FAA's NextGen air transportation system, there is an increased focus on improving safety and efficiency, including implementation of the Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Broadcast (ADS-B) system. As the January 1, 2020 deadline approaches to install ADS-B Out transmitters in order to fly in controlled airspace, the accelerating pace of ADS-B installations is giving rise to significant growth in performance testing. Because these systems must be tested in the airborne condition, the use of antenna couplers are required to shield the signal and prevent interference with Air Traffic Control or other aircraft.

VIAVI developed the UC-584S antenna coupler to be easily placed over the top L-Band "shark fin" transponder antenna using a pole, either from the ground or atop scaffolding, depending on the size of the aircraft. This eliminates the need for installation personnel to wear a harness and climb onto the fuselage, for safer and more streamlined testing conditions.

"With our deep expertise in avionics test equipment for verification and maintenance of commercial and military systems, VIAVI delivers innovative solutions that provide reliable, repeatable test results in high multi-path environments," said Guy Hill, Director of Avionics Test Products for VIAVI. "We understand that ADS-B testing is a priority for improving overall safety and efficiency, and our focus is to enable proper testing procedures for efficient collection of the critical data required to ensure a safe flying environment."

VIAVI offers a broad portfolio of avionics test solutions (formerly Aeroflex), delivering reliable R&D, flight line, factory and return-to-service test solutions to the avionics market for more than 40 years. To learn more about the new UC-584S Antenna Coupler, along with an array of trusted avionics test solutions, visit VIAVI in Booth 617 at the AEA International Convention, March 25-28, 2019 in Palm Springs.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil, government, military and avionics customers, supported by a worldwide channel community including VIAVI Velocity Partners. We deliver end-to-end visibility across physical, virtual and hybrid networks, enabling customers to optimize connectivity, quality of experience and profitability. VIAVI is also a leader in high performance thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

