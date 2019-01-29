VIAVI : Reinvents Performance Management and Network Security with Enriched Data Flow Records

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced the launch of Observer GigaFlow, a powerful solution that delivers enriched flow records to stitch together user, network, and infrastructure data into a single record. GigaFlow is the latest enhancement to VIAVI Observer, the platform recognized as a leading Network Performance Management and Diagnostics (NPMD) solution by Gartner's Magic Quadrant.

The growing number and variety of devices and applications across today's hybrid IT environment are becoming increasingly difficult to manage — whether related to IoT, SD-WAN, cloud migrations or remote users at the network edge. Observer GigaFlow delivers analytics and deep insight in a single enriched flow record, providing end-to-end visibility beyond the core to the farthest reaches of the IT network for fast, simple and effective troubleshooting and forensics investigations.

"IT network operations and security teams are struggling to manage a variety of critical issues with incomplete and siloed data; from investigating abnormal behavior on the network to troubleshooting remote user experience and applications," said Doug Roberts, Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise and Cloud, VIAVI. "Observer GigaFlow intelligently fuses rich data sets from all perspectives – user, traffic and infrastructure – delivering powerful insights for expertly mastering every performance and security challenge."

As a tightly integrated part of the VIAVI Observer platform, GigaFlow enriched records complement GigaStor wire data to present comprehensive operational visibility for management of user experience, network performance and security incidents. With GigaFlow's user-centric approach, visibility is simpler than ever – only requiring a user's name to call up complete details including client devices, performance issues, access behavior, and activity.

Key benefits of Observer GigaFlow:

End-user experience delivers in-depth situational awareness for each IT stakeholder to ensure optimal service delivery

High-fidelity forensic visibility into every network conversation over time, reducing mean time to resolution

Advanced service path visibility ensures immediate problem domain isolation across a complex hybrid IT environment

Automated threat assessment, creating a new line of defense utilizing an enriched flow record for immediate identification of rogue activity.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil, government, military and avionics customers, supported by a worldwide channel community including VIAVI Velocity Partners. We deliver end-to-end visibility across physical, virtual and hybrid networks, enabling customers to optimize connectivity, quality of experience and profitability. VIAVI is also a leader in high performance thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

