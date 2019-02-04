VIAVI : Showcases Advanced Optical Filters for Sensing Systems at Photonics West 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV), a global leader in optical filter technology and solutions, today announced that advanced optical filters for sensing systems will be on display at Photonics West 2019, booth # 1451, February 5-7. In parallel with emerging technologies, VIAVI continues to develop and deploy next-generation optical filters for advanced applications spanning across several industry verticals.

According to reports, the global optical sensor market is set to experience rapid growth and is expected to reach USD 26.88 billion by the end of 2023. Innovation is improving investment opportunities across various industries, for both multi-functional and niche applications. The proliferation of intuitive sensing systems puts a premium on filters that comply with and perform at or above industry standards and can be manufactured in high-volumes at a low cost. The pressure to produce creates new challenges in the competitive landscape of filter manufacturing including cost constraints, precision and scalability. VIAVI continues to adapt to the changing market demands and, to date, has produced and shipped more than one billion filters for a diverse range of applications.

A full offering of VIAVI optical filter technology and solutions will be on display at Photonics West 2019, including two in-booth demos:

The VIAVI LiDAR windows are exterior, durable, temperature NIR-AR prototype windows that enable seamless integration of LiDAR systems into the body of a vehicle. The windows utilize VIAVI LAS (low-angle shift) filtering technology, also known as "narrow band" functionality. The window will be on display and available for live demos.

The MicroNIR™ OnSite-W is the smallest fully-integrated NIR spectrometer on the market and operates using VIAVI Linear Variable Filter (LVF) technology. The MicroNIR™ Onsite-W provides users with rapid, real-time, non-destructive near infrared material analysis. The OnSite-W will be on display and available for live demos.

RPC Photonics Engineered Diffusers™ are a new addition to the VIAVI optical filtering technology suite of products. The Diffusers are advanced beam shapers capable of homogenizing an input beam while shaping the output intensity profile and the way light is distributed in space. The RPC Photonics Engineered Diffusers™ will be on display at both the VIAVI and RPC Photonics booths.

"Demand for photonics is rapidly changing as innovative new applications such as 3D sensing, IoT sensing, augmented/virtual reality and automotive LiDAR leverage the improved performance, scalability and attractive cost point that the technology has to offer," said Sinclair Vass, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Optical Security and Performance Division, VIAVI. "We have decades of experience in each of these domains and are especially excited about the substantial opportunity for optical filters and Engineered Diffusers that is ahead of us. As these markets mature, Photonics West is becoming a key opportunity for VIAVI to have meaningful discussions with our most important customers as well as with leaders from across the photonics industry."

To schedule a meeting, receive a demo or learn more about this announcement, visit the VIAVI booth at Photonics West 2019, booth #1451 in the South Hall of the Moscone Convention Center. For more information about VIAVI products, visit: https://www.viavisolutions.com/en-us/osp

