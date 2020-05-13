Log in
VIAVI : to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/13/2020 | 07:01am EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI") (NASDAQ: VIAV) will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.  A live webcast and replay are available on the VIAVI website under "Events and Presentations" section at https://investor.viavisolutions.com.

Investor Conferences (virtual)

J.P. Morgan Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Thursday, May 14, 2020
12:50pm1:25pm EDT
Oleg Khaykin, Chief Executive Officer
Amar Maletira, Chief Financial Officer

Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Oleg Khaykin, Chief Executive Officer
Amar Maletira, Chief Financial Officer

Stifel 2020 Cross Sector Insight Conference
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Oleg Khaykin, Chief Executive Officer
Amar Maletira, Chief Financial Officer

About VIAVI Solutions
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Investors Contact:    Bill Ong, 408-404-4512; bill.ong@viavisolutions.com
Press Contact:          Amit Malhotra, 202-341-8624; amit.malhotra@viavisolutions.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viavi-to-participate-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301058071.html

SOURCE VIAVI Financials


© PRNewswire 2020
