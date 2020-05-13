VIAVI : to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI") (NASDAQ: VIAV) will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences. A live webcast and replay are available on the VIAVI website under "Events and Presentations" section at https://investor.viavisolutions.com.

Investor Conferences (virtual)

J.P. Morgan Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Thursday, May 14, 2020

12:50pm – 1:25pm EDT

Oleg Khaykin, Chief Executive Officer

Amar Maletira, Chief Financial Officer

Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Oleg Khaykin, Chief Executive Officer

Amar Maletira, Chief Financial Officer

Stifel 2020 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Oleg Khaykin, Chief Executive Officer

Amar Maletira, Chief Financial Officer

