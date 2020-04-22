Log in
Viavi : As Communications Networks Are Declared Essential Businesses, VIAVI Provides Enhanced Support to Service Providers and Network Equipment Manufacturers

04/22/2020 | 06:31am EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) has augmented worldwide support for field instruments used by fiber, cable and mobile service providers, as well as for lab and production test systems used by network equipment manufacturers. In the current global environment, communications networks have been deemed essential businesses, enabling subscribers to work or learn remotely. These customers need to be ready to install, upgrade, maintain or troubleshoot subscriber services while being socially responsible and safeguarding the health of their employees.

In response, VIAVI has stepped up its support in the following ways:

  • All regional service centers have been declared essential and remain operational. There are at least two service centers in each world region, with redundancy between service centers. VIAVI is increasing shift rotations, providing employees with personal protective equipment (PPE), mandating social distancing and otherwise following all local guidelines for health and safety.
  • VIAVI is honoring commitments to or requests from major customers under support contracts, including maintaining continuity in frontline support and meeting performance goals, or alternatively limiting physical presence on customer premises based on their requirements.
  • VIAVI is providing 24x7 remote support for the ONMSi fiber monitoring system in use at major service providers. Where possible, the company is offering remote configuration and deployment. In situations where on-site support is required, technicians will follow all local guidelines for health and safety.
  • VIAVI is providing remote support for TM500 and TeraVM lab validation solutions, in particular software and technical support to ensure customers' R&D projects continue to deliver successfully without needing on-site visits from VIAVI personnel.
  • In North America, VIAVI is enhancing its on-site calibration service, which sends a mobile calibration lab to customer locations. Technicians will wear PPE and use bleach wipes to clean all equipment. Users drop off and pick up equipment outside the lab, with calibration typically performed overnight so that users do not experience any downtime.

To minimize the time service provider technicians and contractors need to spend in the field, VIAVI is also providing complimentary remote access on supported instruments through at least June 30. Smart Access Anywhere – available on PC, iOS and Android – can reduce time spent on customer premises and prevent return visits. Supported instrument families include VIAVI OTDROneExpert (CATV and DSL), and T-BERD®/MTS.

About VIAVI
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:

North America

Latin America

DACH

Sonus PR

Edelman Significa

Riba:BusinessTalk

Micah Warren

Monica Czeszak

Falko Kuplent

viavi@sonuspr.com

monica.czeszak@edelmansignifica.com

fkuplent@riba.eu




EMEA & Asia Pacific/Japan

India

China

Sonus PR

Voila Communications

Archetype

Chevaan Seresinhe

Manish Sharma

Geff Pan

viavi@sonuspr.com

manish@voilacomm.net

viavichina@archetype.cn

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/as-communications-networks-are-declared-essential-businesses-viavi-provides-enhanced-support-to-service-providers-and-network-equipment-manufacturers-301044972.html

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions


© PRNewswire 2020
