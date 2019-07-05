Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  VIB Vermoegen AG    VIH   DE0002457512

VIB VERMOEGEN AG

(VIH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

VIB Vermoegen : Annual General Meeting of VIB Vermögen AG resolves to increase the dividend for the tenth time in a row

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Real Estate
Annual General Meeting of VIB Vermögen AG resolves to increase the dividend for the tenth time in a row

05.07.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual General Meeting of VIB Vermögen AG resolves to increase the dividend for the tenth time in a row

  • Dividend climbs by almost 9 per cent to EUR 0.65 per ordinary share
  • Actions of the Managing and Supervisory Boards officially approved by an overwhelming majority
  • Considerable approval for the conversion to registered shares
  • Resolution approved to increase the size of the Supervisory Board to four members
  • Former Chief Executive Officer Ludwig Schlosser elected to the Supervisory Board

Neuburg/Danube, July 5, 2019 - Around 56.4 per cent of the voting-entitled capital was represented at this year's Annual General Meeting of VIB Vermögen AG, a company specialising in the development, acquisition and portfolio management of commercial properties. As expected, the actions of the members of the Managing and Supervisory Boards in the 2018 financial year were officially approved by a significant majority of the shareholders.

Dividend of EUR 0.65 per ordinary share approved
The joint proposal by the Managing and Supervisory Boards to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.65 per ordinary share with dividend rights for the 2018 financial year (previous year: EUR 0.60) was also met with widespread approval. Based on the share price on December 31, 2018, this corresponds to a dividend yield of some 3 per cent. Therefore, the company will be distributing almost EUR 18 million amongst the 27,579,779 shares with dividend rights.

"We are delighted that 2018 was a double anniversary year. Not only did it see the 25th anniversary of the company, but also the tenth consecutive dividend increase," explained Martin Pfandzelter, Chief Executive Officer of VIB Vermögen AG, speaking to shareholders. "The other agenda items, i. e. the conversion to registered shares, the expansion of the Supervisory Board to four members and the election of the company founder to the Supervisory Board, are further milestones for our company. We are very pleased that we were able to win the approval of the shareholders for this."


Contact

Investor Relations:

VIB Vermögen AG
Petra Riechert
Tilly-Park 1
86633 Neuburg an der Donau
Tel.: +49 (0)8431 9077 952
Fax: +49 (0)8431 9077 929
Email: petra.riechert@vib-ag.de

About VIB Vermögen AG

VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specialising in commercial real estate management that has been operating successfully for more than 20 years. The company focuses on properties from the logistics/light industry and retail sectors in the economically strong southern German region. VIB's shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges since 2005.

VIB's business model is based on a "develop-or-buy-and-hold" strategy. Firstly, VIB acquires properties that are already rented. Secondly, it completely develops new properties in order to transfer them to its own portfolio on a long-term basis and generate rental income from them. VIB also holds investments in companies with real estate assets.


05.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VIB Vermögen AG
Tilly-Park 1
86633 Neuburg/Donau
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 952
Fax: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 973
E-mail: petra.riechert@vib-ag.de
Internet: www.vib-ag.de
ISIN: DE0002457512
WKN: 245751
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 836581

 
End of News DGAP News Service

836581  05.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=836581&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIB VERMOEGEN AG
01:48aVIB VERMOEGEN : Annual General Meeting of VIB Vermögen AG resolves to increase t..
PU
01:35aVIB VERMOEGEN : Annual General Meeting of VIB Vermögen AG resolves to increase t..
EQ
07/05VIB VERMOEGEN AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/02VIB VERMOEGEN : Vermögen acquires a logistics/light industry property in souther..
EQ
07/02VIB VERMOEGEN : Vermögen acquires a logistics/light industry property in souther..
PU
06/06VIB VERMOEGEN : and WDP evaluating the potential for joint developments of logis..
EQ
06/06VIB VERMOEGEN : and WDP evaluating the potential for joint developments of logis..
PU
05/23VIB VERMOEGEN : Vermögen acquires and develops a logistics/light industry proper..
EQ
05/15VIB VERMOEGEN : Vermögen confirms the positive growth trends for revenue and pro..
EQ
04/30VIB VERMOEGEN : Vermögen confirms record result and plans further dividend incre..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 91,5 M
EBIT 2019 70,9 M
Net income 2019 57,7 M
Debt 2019 627 M
Yield 2019 2,58%
P/E ratio 2019 12,8x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2019 15,1x
EV / Sales2020 14,6x
Capitalization 758 M
Chart VIB VERMOEGEN AG
Duration : Period :
VIB Vermoegen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIB VERMOEGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 26,5  €
Last Close Price 26,8  €
Spread / Highest target 4,48%
Spread / Average Target -1,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Pfandzelter CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Franz-Xaver Schmidbauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Pilgenröther Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Rolf Klug Member-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Wittmann Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIB VERMOEGEN AG29.72%834
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED22.59%50 054
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.9.51%41 098
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-5.92%37 037
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD24.66%32 718
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED17.91%31 288
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About