Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  VIB Vermoegen AG    VIH   DE0002457512

VIB VERMOEGEN AG

(VIH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

VIB Vermoegen : Annual General Meeting of VIB Vermögen AG resolves to increase the dividend for the tenth time in a row

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 01:48am EDT

05.07.2019

Around 56.4 per cent of the voting-entitled capital was represented at this year's Annual General Meeting of VIB Vermögen AG, a company specialising in the development, acquisition and portfolio management of commercial properties. As expected, the actions of the members of the Managing and Supervisory Boards in the 2018 financial year were officially approved by a significant majority of the shareholders.

Dividend of EUR 0.65 per ordinary share approved

The joint proposal by the Managing and Supervisory Boards to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.65 per ordinary share with dividend rights for the 2018 financial year (previous year: EUR 0.60) was also met with widespread approval. Based on the share price on December 31, 2018, this corresponds to a dividend yield of some 3 per cent. Therefore, the company will be distributing almost EUR 18 million amongst the 27,579,779 shares with dividend rights.

'We are delighted that 2018 was a double anniversary year. Not only did it see the 25th anniversary of the company, but also the tenth consecutive dividend increase,' explained Martin Pfandzelter, Chief Executive Officer of VIB Vermögen AG, speaking to shareholders. 'The other agenda items, i. e. the conversion to registered shares, the expansion of the Supervisory Board to four members and the election of the company founder to the Supervisory Board, are further milestones for our company. We are very pleased that we were able to win the approval of the shareholders for this.'

Disclaimer

VIB Vermögen AG published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 05:47:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIB VERMOEGEN AG
01:48aVIB VERMOEGEN : Annual General Meeting of VIB Vermögen AG resolves to increase t..
PU
01:35aVIB VERMOEGEN : Annual General Meeting of VIB Vermögen AG resolves to increase t..
EQ
07/05VIB VERMOEGEN AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/02VIB VERMOEGEN : Vermögen acquires a logistics/light industry property in souther..
EQ
07/02VIB VERMOEGEN : Vermögen acquires a logistics/light industry property in souther..
PU
06/06VIB VERMOEGEN : and WDP evaluating the potential for joint developments of logis..
EQ
06/06VIB VERMOEGEN : and WDP evaluating the potential for joint developments of logis..
PU
05/23VIB VERMOEGEN : Vermögen acquires and develops a logistics/light industry proper..
EQ
05/15VIB VERMOEGEN : Vermögen confirms the positive growth trends for revenue and pro..
EQ
04/30VIB VERMOEGEN : Vermögen confirms record result and plans further dividend incre..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 91,5 M
EBIT 2019 70,9 M
Net income 2019 57,7 M
Debt 2019 627 M
Yield 2019 2,58%
P/E ratio 2019 12,8x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2019 15,1x
EV / Sales2020 14,6x
Capitalization 758 M
Chart VIB VERMOEGEN AG
Duration : Period :
VIB Vermoegen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIB VERMOEGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 26,5  €
Last Close Price 26,8  €
Spread / Highest target 4,48%
Spread / Average Target -1,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Pfandzelter CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Franz-Xaver Schmidbauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Pilgenröther Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Rolf Klug Member-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Wittmann Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIB VERMOEGEN AG29.72%834
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED22.59%50 054
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.9.51%41 098
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-5.92%37 037
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD24.66%32 718
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED17.91%31 288
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About