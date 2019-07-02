VIB Vermoegen : Vermögen acquires a logistics/light industry property in southern Thuringia for EUR 16.9 million

02.07.2019

The property has been acquired via a sale-and-lease-back share deal with our third-largest tenant. The property in southern Thuringia boasts some 19,500 square metres of rentable space, split between three separate areas, with the rental agreement term of ten years bolstering the excellent, long-term partnership. Thanks to its strategically favourable location just off the A9 motorway, the site is ideal for Europe-wide distribution logistics. The total investment volume stands at approx. EUR 16.9 million. On account of the plot size of more than 74,000 square metres, the project also offers the potential for subsequent redensification.

'Having already successfully renewed the rental agreements with our two largest tenants, we are now delighted to be building on the long-term commercial relations with our third-largest tenant,' explains Martin Pfandzelter, Chief Executive Officer of VIB Vermögen AG. 'The trust on which our partnership is based is underscored by the fact that the vendor of the property will remain involved in the project as a co-investor holding some ten per cent.'