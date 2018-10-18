Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

VIB Vermögen AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/18/2018 | 09:30am CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.10.2018 / 09:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Pfandzelter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VIB Vermögen AG

b) LEI
529900NFW9IP8LMOFM33 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0002457512

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
21.40 EUR 47080 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
21.40 EUR 47080 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-10-17; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


18.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VIB Vermögen AG
Tilly-Park 1
86633 Neuburg/Donau
Germany
Internet: www.vib-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

45499  18.10.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
