VIB VERMÖGEN AG

(VIH1)
VIB Vermoegen : Vermögen now developing delivery station for Amazon near Augsburg

04/22/2020

DGAP-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
22.04.2020 / 07:30
Corporate news

Neuburg/Danube, April 22, 2020 - VIB Vermögen AG, a company specialising in the development, acquisition and portfolio management of commercial properties, is further expanding its real estate portfolio with the in-house development of a logistics facility.

On an existing site in Gersthofen, which boasts excellent infrastructure links, a property is being developed that, following completion, will boast rentable warehouse and office space measuring some 7,500 square metres. The rental agreement, which covers both warehouse space and undeveloped space, has - as usual - been concluded on a long-term basis. Amazon will use the facility as a delivery station for the Augsburg region. VIB Vermögen AG expects that the site will be completed in summer 2020, on time and on budget.

"With the project in Gersthofen, we are responding to demand for creative e-commerce solutions in Germany. We are delighted to be able to send a positive signal of continuity in the turbulent times of the coronavirus crisis," says Martin Pfandzelter, Chief Executive Officer of VIB Vermögen AG.


Contact

Investor Relations:

VIB Vermögen AG
Petra Riechert Tel.: +49 (0)8431 9077 952
Tilly-Park 1 Fax: +49 (0)8431 9077 929
86633 Neuburg/Danube, Germany Email: petra.riechert@vib-ag.de


About VIB Vermögen AG

VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specialising in commercial real estate management that has been operating successfully for 25 years. It focuses on properties from the logistics/light industry and retail sectors in the economically strong southern German region. VIB's shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges since 2005.

VIB's business model is based on a "develop-or-buy-and-hold" strategy. Firstly, VIB acquires properties that are already rented. Secondly, it completely develops new properties in order to transfer them to its own portfolio on a long-term basis and generate rental income from them. VIB also holds investments in companies with real estate assets.


22.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VIB Vermögen AG
Tilly-Park 1
86633 Neuburg/Donau
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 952
Fax: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 973
E-mail: petra.riechert@vib-ag.de
Internet: www.vib-ag.de
ISIN: DE0002457512
WKN: 245751
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1026631

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1026631  22.04.2020 

© EQS 2020
