VIB Vermoegen : Vermögen now developing delivery station for Amazon near Augsburg

DGAP-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

VIB Vermögen now developing delivery station for Amazon near Augsburg



22.04.2020 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate news



VIB Vermögen now developing delivery station for Amazon near Augsburg

Neuburg/Danube, April 22, 2020 - VIB Vermögen AG, a company specialising in the development, acquisition and portfolio management of commercial properties, is further expanding its real estate portfolio with the in-house development of a logistics facility.

On an existing site in Gersthofen, which boasts excellent infrastructure links, a property is being developed that, following completion, will boast rentable warehouse and office space measuring some 7,500 square metres. The rental agreement, which covers both warehouse space and undeveloped space, has - as usual - been concluded on a long-term basis. Amazon will use the facility as a delivery station for the Augsburg region. VIB Vermögen AG expects that the site will be completed in summer 2020, on time and on budget.

"With the project in Gersthofen, we are responding to demand for creative e-commerce solutions in Germany. We are delighted to be able to send a positive signal of continuity in the turbulent times of the coronavirus crisis," says Martin Pfandzelter, Chief Executive Officer of VIB Vermögen AG.



Contact



Investor Relations:

VIB Vermögen AG

Petra Riechert Tel.: +49 (0)8431 9077 952

Tilly-Park 1 Fax: +49 (0)8431 9077 929

86633 Neuburg/Danube, Germany Email: petra.riechert@vib-ag.de



About VIB Vermögen AG



VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specialising in commercial real estate management that has been operating successfully for 25 years. It focuses on properties from the logistics/light industry and retail sectors in the economically strong southern German region. VIB's shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges since 2005.

VIB's business model is based on a "develop-or-buy-and-hold" strategy. Firstly, VIB acquires properties that are already rented. Secondly, it completely develops new properties in order to transfer them to its own portfolio on a long-term basis and generate rental income from them. VIB also holds investments in companies with real estate assets.