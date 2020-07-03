Log in
VIB Vermögen AG: Annual General Meeting of VIB Vermögen AG resolves to increase the dividend for the eleventh time in a row

07/03/2020 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Dividend/AGM/EGM
VIB Vermögen AG: Annual General Meeting of VIB Vermögen AG resolves to increase the dividend for the eleventh time in a row

03.07.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate news


Annual General Meeting of VIB Vermögen AG resolves to increase the dividend for the eleventh time in a row

- Dividend climbs by almost eight per cent to EUR 0.70 per ordinary share

- Actions of the Managing and Supervisory Boards officially approved by a large majority

- New approvals granted for the creation of conditional and authorised capital

Neuburg/Danube, July 3, 2020 - VIB Vermögen AG, a company specialising in the development, acquisition and portfolio management of commercial properties, yesterday held its Annual General Meeting in virtual form for the first time. Some 51.3 per cent of the voting-entitled capital attended the web-based event. On account of the continued restrictions on public gatherings and to protect the health of all involved, VIB Vermögen AG chose to hold its Annual General Meeting in this manner. As expected, the actions of the members of the Managing and Supervisory Boards in the 2019 financial year were officially approved by a significant majority.

The joint proposal by the Managing and Supervisory Boards to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.70 per ordinary share with dividend rights for the 2019 financial year was also met with widespread approval (previous year: EUR 0.65 per share).

A broad majority were also in favour of the agenda items authorising the Managing Board to create authorised and conditional capital, each of which in an amount of up to ten per cent of share capital. The corresponding fixed-term authorisations issued in July 2015 expired at the end of June 2020. The Managing Board has not previously made use of such options.

"We are pleased that we have once again increased the dividend year-on-year. As such, we are sending a strong signal to the capital market in these challenging times. With a solid financing structure and a clearly defined investment strategy, we have been pursuing a sustainable growth trajectory for more than 25 years," remarks Martin Pfandzelter, Chief Executive Officer of VIB Vermögen AG.

 

Contact

Investor Relations:

VIB Vermögen AG
Petra Riechert Tel.: +49 (0)8431 9077 952
Tilly-Park 1 Fax: +49 (0)8431 9077 929
86633 Neuburg/Danube, Germany Email: petra.riechert@vib-ag.de

 

About VIB Vermögen AG

VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specialising in commercial real estate management that has been operating successfully for more than 25 years. The company focuses on properties from the logistics/light industry and retail sectors in the economically strong southern German region. VIB's shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges since 2005.

VIB's business model is based on a "develop-or-buy-and-hold" strategy. Firstly, VIB acquires properties that are already rented. Secondly, it completely develops new properties in order to transfer them to its own portfolio on a long-term basis and generate rental income from them. VIB also holds investments in companies with real estate assets.


03.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VIB Vermögen AG
Tilly-Park 1
86633 Neuburg/Donau
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 952
Fax: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 973
E-mail: petra.riechert@vib-ag.de
Internet: www.vib-ag.de
ISIN: DE0002457512
WKN: 245751
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1085085

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1085085  03.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1085085&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
