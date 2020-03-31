Log in
VIB Vermögen AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/31/2020 | 03:20am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.03.2020 / 09:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Holger
Last name(s): Pilgenröther

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VIB Vermögen AG

b) LEI
529900NFW9IP8LMOFM33 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
21.10 EUR 10550.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
21.1000 EUR 10550.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Stock Exchange Frankfurt, Xetra
MIC: XETR


31.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VIB Vermögen AG
Tilly-Park 1
86633 Neuburg/Donau
Germany
Internet: www.vib-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58703  31.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
