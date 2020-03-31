|
VIB Vermögen AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
03/31/2020 | 03:20am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
31.03.2020 / 09:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Holger
|Last name(s):
|Pilgenröther
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YPDD0
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|21.10 EUR
|10550.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|21.1000 EUR
|10550.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Stock Exchange Frankfurt, Xetra
|MIC:
|XETR
31.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VIB Vermögen AG
|
|Tilly-Park 1
|
|86633 Neuburg/Donau
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.vib-ag.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
58703 31.03.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|Latest news on VIB VERMÖGEN AG
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|91,7 M
|EBIT 2019
|71,0 M
|Net income 2019
|59,4 M
|Debt 2019
|617 M
|Yield 2019
|3,31%
|
|P/E ratio 2019
|9,77x
|P/E ratio 2020
|10,3x
|EV / Sales2019
|13,1x
|EV / Sales2020
|13,3x
|Capitalization
|582 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends VIB VERMÖGEN AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Average target price
|
28,78 €
|Last Close Price
|
21,10 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
42,2%
|Spread / Average Target
|
36,4%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
30,3%