VIB Vermögen AG

VIB VERMÖGEN AG

(VIH1)
  Report  
News 


VIB Vermögen : Vermögen successfully continues its profitable growth in 2019

0
11/05/2019 | 11:05pm EST

06.11.2019

VIB Vermögen AG, a company specialising in the development, acquisition and portfolio management of commercial properties, recorded sustained growth in the third quarter of the year.

Revenue rose to EUR 67.6 million in the first nine months of 2019 - an increase of 5.1 per cent on the prior-year period. When adjusted for valuation effects and extraordinary items, EBT improved by 10.4 per cent, reaching EUR 41.9 million, compared with EUR 38.0 million in the same period in 2018. Consolidated net income was roughly on a par with the previous year at EUR 38.1 million.

Property transactions generate further growth

The VIB portfolio continues to grow, both as a result of direct acquisitions as well as development and redensification projects on the company's own land. In the first nine months of the financial year, properties with a total investment volume of 48. 2 million euros were added to the property portfolio. In addition, ongoing projects are being driven forward by scheduled investments. All project developments are on time and on budget and are handed over to the tenants on time. Further details on the individual transactions can be found in the interim announcement published today.

Significant improvement in operational KPIs

During the reporting period, the portfolio generated funds from operations associated with letting activities in the amount of EUR 36.4 million - a year-on-year increase of 10.4 per cent. FFO per share improved accordingly by EUR 0.12 to EUR 1.32. In the reporting period, diluted and undiluted NAV (net asset value according to the definition of the European Public Real Estate Association [EPRA]) rose to EUR 582.6 million (December 31, 2018: EUR 560.0 million). NAV per share therefore rose from EUR 20.30 to EUR 21.12.

In terms of implementing the strategic growth strategy, VIB Vermögen currently has a pipeline comprising plots in prime locations and a potential rentable area of some 115,000 square metres for in-house developments. In addition, the management team continuously reviews acquisition opportunities.

On the basis of the results to date and the macroeconomic and industry-specific underlying conditions, the Managing Board confirms its guidance for the 2019 financial year as a whole made in the 2018 Annual Report.

The full interim report for the third quarter of 2019 can be accessed at www.vib-ag.de.

Disclaimer

VIB Vermögen AG published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 04:04:07 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 91,1 M
EBIT 2019 70,9 M
Net income 2019 57,4 M
Debt 2019 625 M
Yield 2019 2,46%
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
EV / Sales2019 15,4x
EV / Sales2020 15,0x
Capitalization 779 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 27,98  €
Last Close Price 28,25  €
Spread / Highest target 6,19%
Spread / Average Target -0,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Pfandzelter CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Ludwig Schlosser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Pilgenröther Chief Financial Officer
Peter Njuguna Chief Information Officer
Franz-Xaver Schmidbauer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIB VERMÖGEN AG0.00%867
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED8.55%44 262
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED0.93%36 420
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED15.75%31 439
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED20.50%31 356
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.25.61%26 845
