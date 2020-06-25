Log in
VIBRANT GROUP LIMITED    BIP   SG1BJ7000008

VIBRANT GROUP LIMITED

(BIP)
China's Huawei to build £1 billion research facility in England

06/25/2020 | 09:31am EDT
China's Huawei Technologies said on Thursday it had received planning permission to build a 1 billion pound research and development facility in England.

The facility will employee around 400 people and focus on the production of optical devices for use in fibre-optic communication systems, the company said in a statement.

"The UK is home to a vibrant and open market, as well as some of the best talent the world has to offer," said Huawei Vice President Victor Zhang.

British officials are currently reviewing how best to securely deploy Huawei equipment in the country's 5G networks, after granting the Chinese firm a limited role in Januar

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Financials
Sales 2019 282 M 202 M 202 M
Net income 2019 7,69 M 5,52 M 5,52 M
Net Debt 2019 321 M 231 M 231 M
P/E ratio 2019 12,3x
Yield 2019 2,92%
Capitalization 76,2 M 54,7 M 54,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,14x
EV / Sales 2019 1,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Kian Keong Khua Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cher Liang Tan Group Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Fook Wah Lee Chief Financial Officer
Jiann Luen Kow Vice President-Information Technology
Hock Su Khua Non-Executive Director
