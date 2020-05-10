VibroPower : LIVE WEBCAST OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

VIBROPOWER CORPORATION LIMITED

LIVE WEBCAST OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF VIBROPOWER CORPORATION LIMITED TO BE HELD ON 11 MAY 2020

The Board of Directors of VibroPower Corporation Limited (the "Company") refers to:

the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting both dated 15 April 2020 to convene the Annual General Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company (collectively the " Meetings ") at 38 Tuas Crescent Singapore 638725 on 11 May 2020 respectively at 9.30 a.m. and 10.00 a.m. (or as soon thereafter following the conclusion or adjournment of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 9.30 a.m.); the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 passed by Parliament on 7 April 2020 which enables the Minister for Law by order to prescribe alternative arrangements for companies in Singapore to, inter alia , conduct general meetings, either wholly or partly, by electronic communication, video conferencing, tele-conferencing or other electronic means; and the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020 (the " Order ") which was gazetted on 13 April 2020, and which sets out the alternative arrangements in respect of, inter alia , general meetings of companies. On the same day, the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Singapore Exchange Regulation issued a news release which contained a checklist to guide listed and non-listed entities on the conduct of general meetings during the period when elevated safe distancing measures are in place.

In light of the above developments, the Company will arrange for a live webcast of the Meetings (the "Live Webcast") in place of the original scheduled physical meetings.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Shareholders must note the following in relation to the Meetings

LIVE WEBCAST

Shareholders will be able to watch the Meetings proceedings through the Live Webcast via their mobile phones, tablets or computers. To do so, shareholders will need to register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xIEdq_XhQfCjLruEkPsVSw Registration and Q&A Section ") by 9.30 a.m. on 9 May 2020 (the " Registration Deadline ") to enable the Company to verify their status as shareholders. Following the verification, authenticated shareholders will receive an email by 9 May 2020 containing a unique link, which they can click on to access the Live Webcast. Shareholders must not forward the unique link to other persons who are not shareholders and who are not authorised to attend the Meetings. RECORDING OF THE MEETINGS

PROCEEDINGS in whatever form is also STRICTLY PROHIBITED. Shareholders who register by the Registration Deadline but do not receive an email response by 9 May 2020 should contact the Company for assistance by email to info@vibropower.com .

