VibroPower : LIVE WEBCAST OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
05/10/2020 | 04:49am EDT
VIBROPOWER CORPORATION LIMITED
(Company Registration No.: 200004436E)
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
LIVE WEBCAST OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF VIBROPOWER CORPORATION LIMITED TO BE HELD ON 11 MAY 2020
The Board of Directors of VibroPower Corporation Limited (the "Company") refers to:
the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting both dated 15 April 2020 to convene the Annual General Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company (collectively the "Meetings") at 38 Tuas Crescent Singapore 638725 on 11 May 2020 respectively at 9.30 a.m. and 10.00 a.m. (or as soon thereafter following the conclusion or adjournment of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 9.30 a.m.);
the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 passed by Parliament on 7 April 2020 which enables the Minister for Law by order to prescribe alternative arrangements for companies in Singapore to, inter alia, conduct general meetings, either wholly or partly, by electronic communication, video conferencing, tele-conferencing or other electronic means; and
the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020 (the "Order") which was gazetted on 13 April 2020, and which sets out the alternative arrangements in respect of, inter alia, general meetings of companies. On the same day, the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Singapore Exchange Regulation issued a news release which contained a checklist to guide listed and non-listed entities on the conduct of general meetings during the period when elevated safe distancing measures are in place.
In light of the above developments, the Company will arrange for a live webcast of the Meetings (the "Live Webcast") in place of the original scheduled physical meetings.
IMPORTANT NOTICE
Shareholders must note the following in relation to the Meetings
LIVE WEBCAST
Shareholders will be able to watch the Meetings proceedings through the Live Webcast via their mobile phones, tablets or computers. To do so, shareholders will need to register athttps://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xIEdq_XhQfCjLruEkPsVSw(the "Registration and Q&A Section") by 9.30 a.m. on 9 May 2020 (the "Registration Deadline") to enable the Company to verify their status as shareholders.
Following the verification, authenticated shareholders will receive an email by 9 May 2020 containing a unique link, which they can click on to access the Live Webcast.
Shareholders must not forward the unique link to other persons who are not shareholders and who are not authorised to attend the Meetings.RECORDING OF THE MEETINGS
PROCEEDINGS in whatever form is also STRICTLY PROHIBITED.
Shareholders who register by the Registration Deadline but do not receive an email response by 9 May 2020 should contact the Company for assistance by email toinfo@vibropower.com.
THE COMPANY WILL NOT ACCEPT ANY PHYSICAL ATTENDANCE BY SHAREHOLDERS. ANY SHAREHOLDER SEEKING TO ATTEND THE MEETINGS PHYSICALLY IN PERSON WILL BE TURNED AWAY.
SUBMISSION OF PROXY FORMS TO VOTE
Shareholders who wish to vote at the Meetings must submit proxy forms to appoint the Chairman of the Meetings to cast votes on their behalf.
Shareholders (whether individual or corporate) appointing the Chairman of the Meetings as their proxy must give specific instructions as to voting, or abstentions from voting, in respect of each resolution in the proxy form, failing which the appointment of the Chairman of the Meetings as proxy for that resolution will be treated as invalid.
The proxy forms, duly completed and signed, must be submitted by:
mail to the Company's registered office at11 Tuas Ave 16, Singapore 638929; or
email to info@vibropower.com,
in either case, at least 48 hours before the time fixed for the Meetings.
Shareholders who had submitted their proxy forms for the Meetings before this announcement and who had indicated how they wish to vote on each resolution, are not required to re-submit the proxy forms but may choose to withdraw their proxy forms by notifying the Company by email to info@vibropower.com, at least 48 hours before the time fixed for the Meetings. The votes of such shareholders as specified in the submitted proxy forms will be counted, unless they have been withdrawn.
Shareholders who did not indicate how they wish to vote on each resolution in the submitted proxy forms for the Meetings are advised to re-submit their proxy forms to appoint the Chairman of the Meetings as their proxy and specifying their votes, or abstentions from voting, for the respective resolutions for the Meetings failing which the appointment of the Chairman of the Meetings as proxy for that resolution will be treated as invalid. Such re-submitted proxy forms shall supersede any proxy forms submitted earlier.
In line with the provisions under the Order, no printed copies of the new proxy form will be despatched to shareholders. A copy of the new proxy form for each of the Meetings has been uploaded on SGXNET today.
Please note that shareholders will not be able to vote through the live webcast and can only vote with their proxy forms which are required to be submitted in accordance with the foregoing paragraphs.
SUBMISSION OF QUESTIONS
Shareholders may submit questions relating to the items on the agenda of the Meetings via the Registration and Q&A Section. All questions must be submitted by the Registration Deadline.
The Company will endeavor to address the substantial and relevant questions at or before the Meetings. The responses to such questions from Shareholders, together with the minutes of the Meetings, will be posted on the SGXNET and the Company's website atwww.vibropower.comwithin one month after the date of the Meetings.
In view of the evolving COVID-19 situation, the Company reserves the right to take such further precautionary measures as may be appropriate up to the date of the Meetings, including any precautionary measures required or recommended by government agencies. Shareholders should refer to the Company's announcements which may be made on SGXNET up to the date of the Meetings.
The Company wishes to thank all shareholders for their patience and co-operation in enabling the Company to hold the Meetings with the optimum safe distancing measures amidst the current COVID- 19 pandemic.
