Vical Incorporated : Current report filing

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 ________________ FORM 8-K ________________ CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of report (Date of earliest reported) August 30, 2019 ________________ BRICKELL BIOTECH, INC. (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 000-21088 93-0948554 (State or Other Jurisdiction (Commission File (IRS Employer of Incorporation) Number) Identification No.) 5777 Central Avenue Suite 102 Boulder, CO 80301 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (720) 565-4755

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Trading Name of each exchange Title of each class Symbol(s) on which registered Common stock, par value $0.01 per share BBI The Nasdaq Capital Market Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ On August 31, 2019, the Delaware corporation formerly known as "Vical Incorporated" completed its previously announced merger transaction in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization, dated as of June 2, 2019, as amended by Amendment No. 1 to Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization, dated August 20, 2019, and as further amended on August 30, 2019 (the "Merger Agreement"), by and among Vical Incorporated ("Vical"), Brickell Biotech, Inc. ("Brickell") and Victory Subsidiary, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Vical ("Merger Sub"), pursuant to which Merger Sub merged with and into Brickell, with Brickell surviving the merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Vical (the "Merger"). Additionally, on August 31, 2019, immediately after the completion of the Merger, the Company changed its name from "Vical Incorporated" to "Brickell Biotech, Inc." (the "Company"). See Item 2.01 for additional information regarding completion of the Merger. On August 31, 2019, in connection with, and prior to the consummation of the Merger, Vical effected a reverse stock split of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share ("Common Stock"), at a ratio of 1-for-7 (the "Reverse Stock Split"). Unless otherwise noted herein, references to share and per-share amounts in this Current Report on Form 8-K give effect to the Reverse Stock Split. See Item 3.03 for additional information regarding the Reverse Stock Split. Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement Funding Agreement As previously announced, concurrently with the execution of the Merger Agreement, Brickell entered into a product funding agreement (the "Funding Agreement") with NovaQuest Co-Investment Fund X, L.P. ("NovaQuest") pursuant to which NovaQuest committed to provide up to $25.0 million in near-term research and development funding to the Company (the "Concurrent Financing"). The Concurrent Financing was consummated immediately following the Merger, with $5.6 million of the commitment to be paid to the Company on September 3, 2019 and the remaining portion of the commitment expected to be paid to the Company in quarterly reimbursements of 67% of invoiced research and development expenses incurred during the succeeding four fiscal quarters. Upon receipt of marketing approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for sofpironium bromide, the Company will be obligated to make certain milestone payments to NovaQuest totaling $37.5 million. Beginning in the fiscal quarter that is two years following the first commercial sale of sofpironium bromide as a registered pharmaceutical the Company will be required to make low-single digit royalty payments based on annual net sales worldwide (except for Japan, China and certain other Asian countries). If the Funding Agreement is terminated in certain circumstances, the Company will be required to pay NovaQuest $25.0 million plus interest. However, in the event that the Company terminates its development program for sofpironium bromide for other specified reasons, including serious safety issues, a failure of the product's Phase III studies, or the FDA's unwillingness to approve the product, the Company will not be obligated to make any payments to NovaQuest. In connection with the consummation of the Concurrent Financing, and as required by the Funding Agreement, the Company issued warrants to NovaQuest providing it with the right to purchase 241,225 shares of Common Stock at an exercise price of $10.36 (the "NovaQuest Warrants") and entered into a Registration Rights Agreement with NovaQuest ("Registration Rights Agreement"). The foregoing descriptions of the Funding Agreement and the NovaQuest Warrants are not complete and are subject to and qualified in their entirety by reference to such agreement and warrants, copies of which are attached to this filing as Exhibit 10.1 and Exhibit 4.1, respectively, and are incorporated herein by reference. License Agreements Brickell previously entered into various material license and collaboration agreements with universities and other research-related entities for the exclusive right to commercially develop, produce, manufacture, use and sell certain 2 products in certain geographies or to out-license for future development and commercialization certain of Brickell's current and future product candidates. Such material license and collaboration agreements are summarized below. Kaken Collaboration Agreement In March 2015, and as later amended, Brickell entered into a license and collaboration agreement with Kaken Pharmaceutical, Co., Ltd. ("Kaken") (the "Collaboration Agreement"). Pursuant to the Collaboration Agreement, Brickell granted Kaken an exclusive right to develop, manufacture and commercialize the Company's sofpironium bromide compound, a topical anticholinergic, in Japan and certain other designated Asian countries (the "Territory"). In exchange, Kaken paid Brickell an upfront, non-refundable payment. Pursuant to the amended Collaboration Agreement, Kaken has final decision-making authority for the overall regulatory, development and commercialization strategy for sofpironium bromide, as well as for market access activities, pricing and reimbursement activities, promotion, distribution, packaging, sales and safety and pharmacovigilance for this product in the Territory. The Collaboration Agreement further provides that Kaken will be responsible for funding all development and commercial costs for the program in the Territory and, until such time, if any, as Kaken elects to establish its own source of supply of drug product, Kaken can purchase product supply from the Company to perform all non-clinical studies, and Phase I and Phase II clinical trials in Japan at cost. Kaken is also required to enter into negotiations with the Company, to supply the Company, at cost, with clinical supplies to perform Phase III clinical trials in the United States. The foregoing description of the Collaboration Agreement is not complete and is subject to and qualified in its entirety by reference to such agreement, a copy of which is attached to this filing as Exhibit 10.2 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference. Kaken ROFN Agreement In October 2017, Brickell entered into a right of first negotiation agreement (the "ROFN Agreement") with Kaken. Pursuant to the ROFN Agreement, if the Company conducts and completes an initial proof of concept for clinical trials for certain products in the pipeline, Kaken will have a first right, at Kaken's option, to negotiate with the Company for an exclusive license to develop, manufacture, have manufactured and commercialize the covered product(s) in Japan and to manufacture and have manufactured the Company's products outside of Japan for sale within Japan. The foregoing description of the ROFN Agreement is not complete and is subject to and qualified in its entirety by reference to such agreement, a copy of which is attached to this filing as Exhibit 10.3 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference. Bodor License Agreement In December 2012, Brickell entered into a license agreement with Bodor Laboratories, Inc. ("Bodor") (the "Bodor License Agreement") for a worldwide, exclusive license to develop, manufacture, market, sell and sublicense technology products containing the proprietary compound sofpironium bromide, based upon the patents referenced, in the agreement, with a field of use, limited to the treatment of hyperhidrosis and excessive sweating. In exchange for such rights, Brickell paid Bodor an upfront payment upon execution of the license and the Company is required to pay Bodor: (i) half of all royalties received from covered sales in Asia; (ii) a low to mid-single digit royalty on all covered sales of products anywhere outside of Asia by the Company; (iv) a low to mid-single digit royalty on all sales of products by sub-licensees, plus a percentage in the event such sub-licensee patent royalty rate exceeds a certain threshold percentage; (v) additional regulatory and sales milestone payments commencing at the completion of a Phase 2 study (completed); and (vi) certain sublicensing fees. In addition, the license agreement imposes various diligence, milestone, royalty, insurance and other obligations on the Company. If the Company fails to comply with 3 certain of these obligations, Bodor may have the right to terminate the license, in which event the Company may not be able to develop or market sofpironium bromide for its intended use. The foregoing description of the Bodor License Agreement is not complete and is subject to and qualified in its entirety by reference to such agreement, a copy of which is attached to this filing as Exhibit 10.4 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference. UABRF License Agreement In June 2012, Brickell entered into a license agreement with the UAB Research Foundation ("UABRF") ("UABRF License Agreement") for a worldwide, exclusive license to manufacture, market, sell and sublicense technology products containing a novel compound for the treatment of skin conditions known to be responsive to retinoid agents based upon the patents referenced in the agreement with a field of use limited to all dermatological indications. In exchange for such rights, Brickell paid UABRF an upfront payment upon execution of the license and the Company is required to pay UABRF: (i) a low-single digit royalty on all sales of products anywhere in the world by the Company and its sub-licensees; (ii) additional regulatory and sales milestone payments commencing at the successful completion of a Phase 2 study; and certain sublicensing fees. In addition, the Company is responsible for the payment of future expenses for filing, prosecuting and maintaining licensed technologies and for any new patents that the Company intends to file, prosecute and maintain. The license agreement also imposes various diligence, milestone, royalty, insurance and other obligations on the Company. If the Company fails to comply with certain of these obligations, UABRF may have the right to terminate the license, in which event the Company may not be able to develop or market the covered compound for its intended use. The foregoing description of the UABRF License Agreement is not complete and is subject to and qualified in its entirety by reference to such agreement, a copy of which is attached to this filing as Exhibit 10.5 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference. Manchester License Agreement In April 2011, Brickell entered into a license agreement with the University of Manchester ("Manchester") ("Manchester License Agreement") for a worldwide, exclusive license to manufacture, market, sell and sublicense a novel compound with anti-inflammatory properties derived from the human protein thioredoxin, based upon certain patents, with a field of use limited to all dermatological indications. The Manchester License Agreement imposes various diligence, milestone, royalty, payment, insurance and other obligations on the Company. If the Company fails to comply with certain of these obligations, Manchester may have the right to terminate the license, in which event the Company may not be able to develop or market the covered compound for its intended use. The foregoing description of the Manchester License Agreement is not complete and is subject to and qualified in its entirety by reference to such agreement, a copy of which is attached to this filing as Exhibit 10.6 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference. NYU License Agreement In November 2015, Brickell entered into a license agreement with New York University ("NYU") ("NYU License Agreement") for a worldwide, exclusive worldwide license to manufacture, market, sell and sublicense certain assets for pharmaceutical development, involving a series of novel acid-related orphan nuclear receptor gamma inhibitors, initially targeting the topical treatment of psoriasis. The NYU License Agreement imposes various diligence, milestone, royalty, payment, insurance and other obligations on the Company. If the Company fails to comply with certain of these obligations, NYU may have the right to terminate the license, in which event the Company may not be able to develop or market the covered compound for its intended use. 4 The foregoing description of the NYU License Agreement is not complete and is subject to and qualified in its entirety by reference to such agreement, a copy of which is attached to this filing as Exhibit 10.7 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference. Orca Purchase Agreement In November 2015, Brickell entered an asset purchase agreement with Orca Pharmaceuticals LLC ("Orca") ("Orca Purchase Agreement") to acquire certain compounds, assigned technology, inventory and patent files. One of the acquired assets was a license agreement between Orca and New York University, which granted Orca an exclusive license to manufacture, market, sell and sublicense technology products based upon certain specified patents. In exchange for such rights, Brickell paid Orca an upfront payment and the Company is required to pay Orca: (i) a low-single digit royalty on net sales of products anywhere in the world by the Company and its sub-licensees; and (ii) additional regulatory and sales milestone payments. In addition, the Orca Purchase Agreement imposes various diligence, milestone, royalty, payment, insurance and other obligations on the Company. If the Company fails to comply with these obligations, Orca may have the right to terminate the agreement, in which event the Company may not be able to develop or market the covered compounds for their intended uses. The foregoing description of the Orca Purchase Agreement is not complete and is subject to and qualified in its entirety by reference to such agreement, a copy of which is attached to this filing as Exhibit 10.8 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference. Panmira Pharmaceuticals LLC Asset Purchase Agreement In January 2015, Brickell executed an asset purchase agreement with Panmira Pharmaceuticals, LLC ("Panmira")("Panmira Purchase Agreement"). Under the Panmira Purchase Agreement, Brickell purchased all of Panmira's inventory, patents and patent applications and files, certain technology, data and compounds for topical treatment of dermatological conditions. The Panmira Purchase Agreement imposes various obligations on the Company. If the Company fails to comply with certain of these obligations, Panmira may have the right to terminate the agreement, in which event the Company may not be able to develop or market the covered assets for their intended uses. The foregoing description of the Panmira Purchase Agreement is not complete and is subject to and qualified in its entirety by reference to such agreement, a copy of which is attached to this filing as Exhibit 10.9 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference. Item 2.01 Completion of Acquisition On August 31, 2019, Vical, Brickell and the Merger Sub consummated the transaction contemplated by the Merger Agreement, and Vical issued to Brickell's securityholders an aggregate of 4,442,692 shares of Common Stock in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement. Following the consummation of the Merger, the business previously conducted by Brickell became the business conducted by the Company, which now is the business of being a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating dermatological conditions. The Company's pipeline consists of potential novel therapeutics for hyperhidrosis (the targeted indication for its lead asset), cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other prevalent dermatological unmet conditions. The Company believes that its portfolio of product candidates target significant market opportunities where innovative therapies are needed. The Company's executive management team and board of directors (described in Item 5.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K) bring extensive experience in product development and global commercialization, having served in leadership roles at large global pharmaceutical companies and biotechs that have developed and/or launched successful products, many in areas of unmet need and achieving blockbuster status (e.g, Prozac® for depression, Cialis® for erectile dysfunction, Gemzar® for various cancers, other). The Company's strategy is to leverage this 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

