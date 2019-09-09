Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Vical Incorporated    VICL

VICAL INCORPORATED

(VICL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vical Incorporated : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 08:52pm EDT

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

Ju William

8/31/2019

Brickell Biotech, Inc. [BBI]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

C/O BRICKELL BIOTECH,

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

INC., 5777 CENTRAL AVENUE,

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

SUITE 102

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

BOULDER, CO 80301

Original Filed(MM/DD/YYYY)

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Beneficially Owned

Form: Direct

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

(D) or Indirect

(I)

(Instr. 5)

Common Stock

13363

I

By Self as General Partner

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of

4. Conversion

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

or Exercise

Form of

Beneficial Ownership

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Derivative Security

Price of

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Security:

Security

Direct (D) or

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or

Indirect (I)

Exercisable

Date

Number of

(Instr. 5)

Shares

Stock Options

9/20/2014

9/20/2024

Common

8630

$6.66

D

Stock

Stock Options

4/22/2015

4/22/2025

Common

8630

$12.17

D

Stock

Stock Options

12/15/2016

12/15/2026

Common

3452

$12.17

D

Stock

Stock Options

12/15/2019

12/15/2028

Common

5178

$16.45

D

Stock

Stock Options

8/30/2020

8/30/2029

Common

34521

$4.76

D

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% OwnerOfficerOther

Ju William

C/O BRICKELL BIOTECH, INC.

X

5777 CENTRAL AVENUE, SUITE 102

BOULDER, CO 80301

Signatures

/s/ William Ju

9/9/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Vical Incorporated published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 00:51:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VICAL INCORPORATED
08:52pVICAL INCORPORATED : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
09/03VICAL INCORPORATED : Current report filing
PU
09/03BRICKELL BIOTECH, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistere..
AQ
09/02VICAL INCORPORATED : Stockholders Approve Reverse Stock Split and Merger with Br..
AQ
08/30Vical Stockholders Approve Reverse Stock Split and Merger with Brickell
GL
08/30VICAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of..
AQ
08/23VICAL INCORPORATED : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)
PU
08/21VICAL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and..
AQ
08/20VICAL INCORPORATED : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)
PU
07/18VICAL INC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule o..
AQ
More news
Chart VICAL INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Vical Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICAL INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Vijay B. Samant President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Gordon Douglas Chairman
Keith D. Hall Vice President-Operations
Anthony Alan Ramos Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Lawrence Russell Smith Senior Vice President-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICAL INCORPORATED-48.67%15
GILEAD SCIENCES3.63%82 092
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS9.43%46 608
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-21.82%31 951
GENMAB32.04%13 566
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.38.64%9 066
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group