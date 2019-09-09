Vical Incorporated : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0104
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the
Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
2. Date of Event Requiring
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)
Ju William
8/31/2019
Brickell Biotech, Inc. [BBI]
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
C/O BRICKELL BIOTECH,
__X__ Director
_____ 10% Owner
INC., 5777 CENTRAL AVENUE,
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
SUITE 102
(Street)
5. If Amendment, Date
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
BOULDER, CO 80301
Original Filed(MM/DD/YYYY)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Amount of Securities
3. Ownership
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 4)
|
Beneficially Owned
Form: Direct
(Instr. 5)
|
(Instr. 4)
(D) or Indirect
(I)
(Instr. 5)
|
|
Common Stock
13363
I
By Self as General Partner
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security
2. Date Exercisable and
3. Title and Amount of
4. Conversion
5. Ownership
6. Nature of Indirect
(Instr. 4)
Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
or Exercise
Form of
Beneficial Ownership
(MM/DD/YYYY)
Derivative Security
Price of
Derivative
(Instr. 5)
(Instr. 4)
Derivative
Security:
Security
Direct (D) or
|
Date
Expiration
Title
Amount or
Indirect (I)
|
Exercisable
Date
Number of
(Instr. 5)
Shares
|
Stock Options
9/20/2014
9/20/2024
Common
8630
$6.66
D
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock Options
4/22/2015
4/22/2025
Common
8630
$12.17
D
Stock
|
Stock Options
12/15/2016
12/15/2026
Common
3452
$12.17
D
Stock
|
Stock Options
12/15/2019
12/15/2028
Common
5178
$16.45
D
Stock
|
Stock Options
8/30/2020
8/30/2029
Common
34521
|
$4.76
D
Stock
|
Explanation of Responses:
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% OwnerOfficerOther
Ju William
C/O BRICKELL BIOTECH, INC.
X
5777 CENTRAL AVENUE, SUITE 102
BOULDER, CO 80301
Signatures
/s/ William Ju
9/9/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Vical Incorporated published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 00:51:01 UTC