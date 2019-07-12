Vical Incorporated : Proxy Statement - Merger or Acquistion (definitive) 0 07/12/2019 | 05:35pm EDT Send by mail :

Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.: Filing Party: Date Filed: Table of Contents To the Stockholders of Vical Incorporated: You are cordially invited to attend a special meeting of the stockholders of Vical Incorporated, a Delaware corporation, which we refer to as "we", "Vical", or the "company", which will be held at 8:00 a.m., local time, on August 30, 2019, at Cooley LLP, 4401 Eastgate Mall, San Diego, California 92121, unless postponed or adjourned to a later date. This is an important meeting that affects your investment in Vical. On June 2, 2019, Vical and Brickell Biotech, Inc. ("Brickell") entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization (the "Merger Agreement"), pursuant to which Victory Subsidiary, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Vical, will merge with and into Brickell, with Brickell surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of Vical, and Vical common stock will be issued to the former Brickell securityholders at the effective time of such merger (the "Merger"). The Merger has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019, subject to the requisite approval of Vical's stockholders as well as the satisfaction of other conditions. Shares of Vical common stock are currently listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VICL." Prior to consummation of the Merger, Vical intends to file an initial listing application with the Nasdaq Capital Market. After completion of the Merger, Vical will be renamed "Brickell Biotech, Inc." and expects to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "BBI." References herein to the combined company are references to Vical following the Merger transaction. Concurrent with the execution of the Merger Agreement, Brickell entered into a Funding Agreement (the "Funding Agreement") with NovaQuest Co-Investment Fund X, L.P. ("NovaQuest") pursuant to which NovaQuest committed to provide up to $25.0 million in near-term research and development funding to Brickell following the closing of the Merger (the "Concurrent Financing"), with $5.6 million of the commitment expected to be paid promptly following the closing of the Merger and the remaining portion of the commitment expected to be paid in quarterly payments equal to 67% of invoiced research and development expenses incurred during the subsequent four fiscal quarters. In connection with the Concurrent Financing, immediately following the closing of the Merger, the combined company will issue warrants to NovaQuest (the "NovaQuest Warrants") to purchase shares of Vical common stock. The number of shares of Vical common stock underlying the NovaQuest Warrants will be based on 10% warrant coverage on the $25.0 million NovaQuest funding commitment and the final exchange ratio for the Merger (the "Exchange Ratio"), and the exercise price of the NovaQuest Warrants will be determined based on a 10% premium to the Brickell price per share of common stock implied in the Merger, as adjusted for the Exchange Ratio. Immediately following the Merger, the former Brickell securityholders and NovaQuest, collectively, are expected to own, subject to adjustment, approximately 60% of the aggregate number of shares of Vical common stock, and the securityholders of Vical immediately prior to the Merger are expected to own, subject to adjustment, approximately 40% of the aggregate number of shares of Vical common stock (in each case on a fully diluted basis using the treasury stock method in instances other than with respect to the NovaQuest Warrants and certain equity issuances by Brickell following the signing of the Merger Agreement and prior to the completion of the Merger). Immediately after the effective time of the Merger, the combined company will appoint Robert Brown as its Chief Executive Officer, Andy Sklawer as its Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer and Secretary, Deepak Chadha as its Chief R&D Officer, R. Michael Carruthers as its Chief Financial Officer, and David McAvoy as its General Counsel. In addition, each of Dr. R. Gordon Douglas, Richard Beleson, Robert Merton, George Morrow and Thomas Shenk will resign from Vical's board of directors effective upon the effective time of the Merger, and the designees of Brickell pursuant to the Merger Agreement, Robert Brown, Reginald Hardy, George Abercrombie, Dr. William Ju and Dennison Veru, will be appointed to fill the vacancies created by the resignations of the current Vical directors listed above. The Vical designees who will remain on the board of directors are Vijay Samant and Gary Lyons. Table of Contents Vical is holding a special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") for the following purposes, as more fully described in the accompanying proxy statement: To consider and vote upon a proposal to approve an amendment to Vical's restated certificate of incorporation, as amended, to effect a reverse split of Vical's common stock (the "Reverse Split") at a ratio in the range of between 1-for-5 to 1-for-15, inclusive, with such ratio to be mutually agreed by Vical and Brickell and to be effected by Vical immediately prior to the effective time of the Merger; To consider and vote upon a proposal to approve the consummation of a change of control of Vical resulting from the Merger and the other transactions and actions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, including the Concurrent Financing and the Reverse Split (the "Contemplated Transactions") pursuant to the rules of the Nasdaq Capital Market, as contemplated by the Merger Agreement; To consider and vote upon a postponement or adjournment of the Special Meeting, if necessary, to solicit additional proxies if there are not sufficient votes in favor of Proposal Nos. 1 or 2 described above at the time of the Special Meeting; and To transact any other business that may be properly brought before the meeting or any continuation, adjournment or postponement thereof. After careful consideration, Vical's board of directors has determined that the Contemplated Transactions set forth in and contemplated by the Merger Agreement are fair to, advisable and in the best interests of Vical and its stockholders and approved and declared advisable the Contemplated Transactions and has determined to recommend that the Vical stockholders vote to approve each of the proposals set forth in this proxy statement. Accordingly, Vical's board of directors unanimously recommends that the Vical stockholders vote FOR each of the Proposal Nos. 1 and 2 described above; and FOR the authorization to postpone or adjourn the Special Meeting in order to permit the solicitation of additional proxies if there are not sufficient votes to approve Proposal Nos. 1 or 2 described above at the time of the Special Meeting. Your vote is very important, regardless of the number of shares you own. Whether or not you expect to attend the Special Meeting in person, please complete, date, sign and promptly return the accompanying proxy card in the enclosed postage paid envelope to ensure that your shares will be represented and voted at the Special Meeting. More information about Vical, Brickell and the proposed transactions is contained in this proxy statement. Vical urges you to read the accompanying proxy statement carefully and in its entirety. IN PARTICULAR, YOU SHOULD CAREFULLY CONSIDER THE MATTERS DISCUSSED UNDER " RISK FACTORS" BEGINNING ON PAGE 25. Vical is excited about the opportunities the Merger brings to its stockholders, and thanks you for your consideration and continued support. Sincerely, Vijay B. Samant President and Chief Executive Officer Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved the Merger described in this proxy statement or the Vical common stock to be issued in connection with the Merger or issuable in respect of Brickell options, Brickell warrants and the NovaQuest Warrants or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this proxy statement. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The accompanying proxy statement is dated July 12, 2019, and is first being mailed to Vical stockholders on July 15, 2019. Table of Contents VICAL INCORPORATED 10390 Pacific Center Court San Diego, California, 92121 (858) 646-1100 NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON AUGUST 30, 2019 Dear Stockholders of Vical Incorporated: You are cordially invited to attend the Special Meeting (the "Special Meeting") of the stockholders of Vical Incorporated ("Vical") to be held at 8:00 a.m., local time, on August 30, 2019, at Cooley LLP, 4401 Eastgate Mall, San Diego, California 92121, for the following purposes: To consider and vote upon a proposal to approve an amendment to Vical's restated certificate of incorporation, as amended, to effect a reverse split of Vical's common stock (the "Reverse Split") at a ratio in the range of between 1-for-5 to 1-for-15, inclusive, with such ratio to be mutually agreed by Vical and Brickell and to be effected by Vical immediately prior to the effective time of the Merger; To consider and vote upon a proposal to approve the consummation of a change of control of Vical resulting from the Merger and the other transactions and actions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, including the Concurrent Financing and the Reverse Split (the "Contemplated Transactions") pursuant to the rules of the Nasdaq Capital Market, as contemplated by the Merger Agreement; To consider and vote upon a postponement or adjournment of the Special Meeting, if necessary, to solicit additional proxies if there are not sufficient votes in favor of Proposal Nos. 1 or 2 described above at the time of the Special Meeting; and To transact any other business that may be properly brought before the meeting or any continuation, adjournment or postponement thereof. The board of directors of Vical has fixed July 2, 2019 as the record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Special Meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof. Only holders of record of shares of Vical common stock at the close of business on the record date are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Special Meeting. At the close of business on the record date, Vical had 22,841,278 shares of common stock outstanding and entitled to vote. Your vote is important. Approval of Proposal No. 1 requires the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of Vical's common stock outstanding as of the record date for the Special Meeting. Approval of Proposal No. 2 requires the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast in person or by proxy at the Special Meeting. Approval of Proposal No. 3 requires the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes present in person or by proxy at the Special Meeting and entitled to vote. We encourage you to read this proxy statement carefully. If you have any questions or need assistance voting your shares, please call our proxy solicitor, Alliance Advisors, LLC, at 1-844-670-2134. Even if you plan to attend the Special Meeting in person, Vical requests that you sign and return the enclosed proxy card or grant your proxy by telephone or through the Internet to ensure that your shares will be represented at the Special Meeting if you are unable to attend. By Order of the Board of Directors of Vical Incorporated, Vijay B. Samant President and Chief Executive Officer San Diego, California July 12, 2019 THE VICAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DETERMINED AND BELIEVES THAT EACH OF THE PROPOSALS OUTLINED ABOVE IS FAIR TO AND ADVISABLE, AND IN THE BEST INTERESTS OF, VICAL AND ITS STOCKHOLDERS AND HAS APPROVED AND DECLARED ADVISABLE THE MERGER AGREEMENT AND THE CONTEMPLATED TRANSACTIONS. THE VICAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS THAT VICAL STOCKHOLDERS VOTE "FOR" EACH SUCH PROPOSAL. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

